‘Lightyear’: Marcos Mion talks about his dream of voicing Pixar’s hero and that he wouldn’t accept to replace Guilherme Briggs | Movie theater

When it was announced that the protagonist of “Lightyear” would be voiced in Brazil by Marcos Mion, the reaction of the “Toy Story” fans was not the most positive. Therefore, one of the biggest challenges of the presenter in the project was to show that he would not take the place of Guilherme Briggs, the voice actor of the original doll since 1995.

After all, they are two very different characters, even though one is based on the other – the difficult thing is to determine the exact order.

“I would never want to see the doll, Buzz, with a voice other than Briggs,” says Mion in an interview with g1. Watch the video above.

“If it was an invitation to replace Briggs I would have said no. It’s good to make that very clear.”

The animation that premieres this Thursday (16) in Brazilian theaters tries to help the situation of its main voice actor right at the beginning.

Even before the first scene, a sign explains that this is the (fictional) movie about the hero that inspired the franchise doll.

“It’s not a voice actor change, but it’s a transition to another character and the two co-exist. And anyone who’s seen the movie knows it’s really cool, because not only do they co-exist, but this is the movie Andy watched when he was to the cinema and wanted to buy the doll”, says the presenter of “Caldeirão”.

Scene from 'Lightyear' — Photo: Disclosure

The story follows space patroller Buzz Lightyear in his attempt to save an entire human colony after crashing on a hostile planet, a situation clearly caused by his own arrogance.

For this, he dives into a journey for redemption consisting of several trips close to the speed of light, in search of an engine to take everyone safely to their destination.

As relativity makes each flight last minutes for the pilot and years for those on the surface, the space ranger becomes increasingly obsessed with fixing everything himself – but discovers that help can come from the most unexpected places.

With a scene of a same-sex kiss, the film directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of “Finding Dory”), was vetoed in 14 countries – a homophobic reaction that the English voice actor of the protagonist, Chris Evans (Captain America, from the films of the Marvel), called it “idiot” in interviews during the release.

Scene from 'Lightyear' — Photo: Disclosure

A negative reaction was expected. After all, in a country so used to dubbing, with professionals elevated to the category of idols by some fans, it would not be the first time that the public does not receive the news of a famous person from another area performing the voice of a protagonist.

And Buzz Lightyear is not just any character, just like Briggs, famous for voicing, in addition to the puppet in four films, the animated heroes of “Freakazoid” and “Samurai Jack”.

“It was a dream of mine, to have an iconic Disney character, Pixar, that people would refer to me and that I could relate to,” says Mion, who is not a complete stranger to the world of dubbing with Pixar afterward. to have voiced one of the supporting actors in “Operation Big Hero” (2014).

Since then, the 42-year-old presenter (and actor too, since one of his first jobs was in the first season of the series “Sandy & Junior”, in 1999), kept in touch with the studio in search of that primordial desire.

“Some really cool characters hit the bar. I couldn’t do it because of schedule or because I was away. My life is crazy, thank God. And it was also great that they hit the beam, because look who arrived. The time has come. the nicest of them all.”

Scene from 'Lightyear' — Photo: Disclosure

It wasn’t a replacement, but there was an exchange

If the film and the studio make it clear that there was not exactly a replacement of voice actors, after all, they are not the same characters and nowhere in the world would the puppet’s voice be the same as the space patroller’s, that doesn’t exactly mean that there wasn’t one. exchange.

Those who watched the first dubbed trailers, released before the announcement of Mion’s entry into the project in April, heard a different voice coming out of the hero’s mouth.

In these previews, the person responsible for playing the protagonist in Portuguese was Duda Espinoza, voice actor for Chris Evans (who gives life to Buzz in “Lightyear” in the United States) as Captain America in Brazil.

“We received the first version of the film and trailer and etc., if I’m not mistaken in September 2021. I’ve been working on it for a long time”, says the production’s national dubbing director, Thiago Longo.

After meetings, which involved Pixar’s own team and the film’s director, Angus MacLane, the company decided to invest in a more famous name to play the protagonist. Which doesn’t mean, however, that Mion automatically got the role.