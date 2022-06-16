Liquid biopsy: when a simple blood test can deliver cancer – 06/16/2022

Imagine if, through the same needle prick in your arm as you did that routine blood test, you could find out if you have cancer. The butterflies in the stomach would increase when it came time to get the result, but, considering the golden chance of receiving early treatment and defeating the disease, it would be too good.

Some say that sooner or later this will be part of our check up. And the idea is not far-fetched. Today, in the United States, there are already three laboratories offering this possibility and promising to catch at least the 20 most common types of malignant tumors there.

But between us, there is still a long way to go before we can fully trust that the so-called liquid biopsy would not miss one case or another, that is, when the cancer is very early.

For now, when performing it, about half of people with a cancer that is still in its infancy may receive a negative result simply because no malignant cells, or rather, no genetic material from them, have been found in the plasma, which is the liquid part of the body. blood. And, of course, that doesn’t mean the disease doesn’t exist.

“Liquid biopsy ends up being much more efficient when there is metastasis”, recognizes Gabriela Félix, a biomedical doctor from Bahia, manager of the oncology laboratory at Igenomix Brasil, a multinational that has always been a reference in reproduction genetics and which, for some time now, has also invested in the area of ​​cancer.

It makes sense for liquid biopsy to work better in more advanced stages of this disease: “The tumor always interacts with the environment of our organism and it is as if it broke off little pieces”, describes Gabriela. “Naturally, this happens with greater intensity when he is very active.” Read, when it’s spreading.”

Not to mention that, if the cancer has already spread, there are more foci of it throughout the body and, hence, the tendency is for you to find a little more of these molecular clues abandoned in the blood plasma, making things slightly easier. “Slightly” because, deep down, it’s always a tiny amount.

“Especially because these diseased cells or these little pieces of them do not remain there, in the circulation, forever”, says Gabriela. “They end up being broken down by the liver and excreted by the kidneys, leaving.”

But in general, since all cancer ends up being bathed in blood, plasma holds all its secrets. “And even then, in some tumors, though, although nobody really knows why, we really can’t get enough signals in the plasma. And then you have to look for other fluids as an alternative.”

This is what happens, for example, with brain tumors: it is often more productive to take samples of spinal fluid. As for understanding what is happening with a bladder tumor, urine may be more helpful. In fact, much more useful.

This is because, if the role of liquid biopsy in diagnosis continues to yield a beautiful discussion, the reality is that it has a series of other applications in the monitoring and treatment of cancer — and, there, it is capable of making a total difference. That, yes, is not up for debate.

To choose the best treatment

The following is clear: conventional biopsy, that is, the procedure in which a piece of suspicious tissue is removed, remains the gold standard for studying the genetics of cancer. But sometimes it is not enough. And that’s what made room for the liquid biopsy.

“In the case of lung cancer, for example, the conventional examination is done using a fine needle that the doctor introduces there two or three times to aspirate some of the tissue”, says biologist Gabriel Macedo, who is director of precision oncology at Igenomix Brasil.

The problem is that, in each aspiration with the needle, only a tiny bit of tissue comes out and, in the end, the sample can be very small. “That’s why, between 20% and 30% of the time, we don’t have enough DNA to do the sequencing”, says Macedo. “And he would be more important than ever in lung cancer.”

This is because, in recent years, cancer treatments have become increasingly personalized, capable of acting when a cancer has this or that specific genetic variation. And probably no other tumor has gained as many new therapeutic options as lung cancer. “Only that we need the genetic test to know which one would be the best indication”, explains the biologist, taking two blocks the size of matchboxes for me to see.

It is in blocks like this, made of paraffin, that the tissues removed in the old biopsies are preserved. In one of them, I see a large dark patch. “Just by squinting, I know this is not lung cancer,” says Gabriel Macedo, who then shows me the second paraffin pad, where I can barely see anything inside. “This one, yes, looks like a lung sample and the first bottleneck is the following: the pathologist will already use a good amount of what is here, leaving even less for genetic tests.”

For this reason, when this happens, oncologists resort to liquid biopsy. The first FDA approval to carry out it was in 2015, precisely to circumvent this difficulty in the genetic tests of lung cancer and, thus, to know which drug would work in it.

To explain why the cancer came back

Sometimes, after a year of apparent lull, the tumor shows up again. “So, we will need another genetic test to understand the reason”, says Gabriel Macedo. “It’s just that the patient, with the organism taken over by the disease, may be too weak to undergo a conventional biopsy, so we resort to blood.”

In six out of ten such cases, there is a mutation known as T790m, which makes the lung cancer resistant to the treatment that had been used until then. “Liquid biopsy can pinpoint if this mutation is present, which is super valuable because there is already a drug for that mutation, and by using it, you’re prolonging that individual’s life.”

To cut down on wasted time

Sometimes when someone removes a cancer early on, there is what doctors call residual disease, which no one was seeing.

In March of this year, for example, scientists at the University of Cambridge, in England, published a study with 88 patients who discovered such a lung tumor, very early on, and who underwent surgery with the firm purpose of putting an end to the matter. .

But, just in case, everyone continued to follow up with a liquid biopsy from time to time. “Result: she warned that the cancer had returned 200 days in advance”, says Gabriel Macedo. “Early identification makes us act sooner, increasing the chance of success.”

This, therefore, is another possible indication: “After a curative treatment, the patient could have a liquid biopsy every six months”, thinks the biologist.

In the tumor that spread through the bones

Two years ago, drugs called PARP inhibitors were approved that may benefit 28% of men with metastatic prostate cancer. “But here’s the thing: 40% of the tests done with tissue samples are going to fail and they won’t show me who those are who have taken advantage of using these inhibitors.”

This is because cancer that was born in the prostate often reappears in the bones. “And there is nothing more difficult than extracting DNA from a sample of bones to carry out a genetic test”, observes Gabriel Macedo. “This is yet another scenario where liquid biopsy would gain traction.”

I ask, then, if the same would not happen in other tumors with bone metastasis. “In principle, yes. I can always do a liquid biopsy of any tumor. I just need to be cautious with a negative result, because it doesn’t necessarily mean that the person doesn’t have the change they were looking for. Maybe it just wasn’t found easily in the blood.”

To complement traditional biopsy

There are those who say that the liquid biopsy may be even better than the traditional one in ovarian cancer. More studies are needed to propagate such a claim. But the fact is that some mutations in the famous BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes are not always detected in ovarian tissue samples.

“A mutation never appears in the entire tumor, as if its cells were clones”, says the director of Igenomix. “She can focus on a small portion of it and the biopsy, unfortunately, takes the sample from a different piece,” he says.

With blood plasma, the problem does not exist: it drags a little of everything that is in the tumor. Therefore, it is always a good option to complement the first exam.

To keep an eye on who is most at risk

Finally, this could be a great application, which will become more and more frequent from now on. As much as 49% of patients with very early cancer still evade a liquid biopsy, it is better to do it than to do nothing.

In this reasoning, it might be a good idea to ask for a liquid biopsy every six months for someone who smokes, for example — no one is going to send this guy for imaging tests every six months. Easier to draw some blood.

“The same may be worth it for those who are at risk of having hereditary cancer”, says Gabriel Macedo. Only 10% of all cancers are inherited. In the South and Southeast of the country, for example, one in every 300 people has the so-called Li-Fraumenti syndrome, caused by a defect in the TP53 gene, which would be a tumor suppressor.

Without it in perfect condition, a person has a 50% chance of getting any cancer before age 30 and the only way to be aware of this danger was to do a full body MRI. But here’s the thing: these people are also very sensitive to radiation, which, in their case, can further promote the disease. Again, the alternative here could be a simple blood test.