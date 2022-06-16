Lula after Bolsonaro claims that Jesus would have bought a pistol: ‘stupidity’

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in the first event alongside Alexandre Kalil (PSD) in Uberlndia, in Tringulo Mineiro (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) During the first event with Alexandre Kalil (PSD), a pre-candidate for the government of Minas, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized, this Wednesday (15/6), the statement by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that Jesus Christ “did not buy a pistol because he had no” time. In defense of arming the population, the statement was made by the president during a conversation with supporters at the Alvorada Palace.

“He (Bolsonaro) said that if in the time of Jesus Christ he had a pistol, he would have bought one. It is not possible for a person who thinks something like that – and speaks such stupidity – to say that he is a Christian or believes in God. You can be sure that the God of such a person is not your God and not mine. My God means love, humanism, kindness, affection and respect for other human beings”, Lula told supporters during the event that took place in Uberlndia, in Tringulo Mineiro.



see gallery . 32 Photos First public event on the platform formed by Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and Alexandre Kalil (PSD), at Centro Universitário do Tringulo (Unitri)

“It is very sad, because this country is very big and civilized and we cannot pass an image to the outside that we are uncivilized; that we kill those who defend the Amazon and the indigenous people”, said Lula.

Afterwards, the PT member stated that, if he wins the elections, he will make a commitment to combat mining in indigenous lands. “It is important that we never forget that it is not the Indians who are occupying our land. It was the Portuguese who occupied their land in 1500. Therefore, the demarcation of indigenous land is a moral and ethical commitment of those who are humanists”, he evaluated.