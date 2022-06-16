Macron, Scholz and Draghi go to Ukraine in support exhibition – 06/16/2022 – World

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania walked amid the ruins of the Ukrainian city of Irpin on the outskirts of the capital on Thursday in a show of support that the government in Kiev hopes will be followed by action. concrete in the war against Russia.

Afterwards, the four had a meeting with the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. This is the first time Macron has met Zelensky since the beginning of the Russian invasion. And the Frenchman was under pressure for that due to an approaching deadline: at the end of this month, he leaves the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

Irpin, the city initially visited by the leaders, had a population of 62,000 people before the start of the conflict and was one of the focal points of combat before Russian troops retreated in the region and concentrated on eastern Ukraine, the Donbass.

Next to destroyed buildings, the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the premiers of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Italy, Mario Draghi, listened to a local official tell what had happened there – Ukraine says it had there have been large-scale atrocities, which Moscow denies. “It is a heroic city, marked by the stigma of barbarism,” the Frenchman told reporters.

The leaders, dressed in suits and with no visible safety equipment, were surrounded by soldiers. The visit comes at a time of tension as Kiev accuses France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy of lowering the level of aid to Ukraine, saying European countries have been slow to deliver weapons for fear of bankruptcy. of ties with Moscow, mainly due to the energy sector.

Asked about the criticism, Macron was evasive and cited the sending of weapons and financial aid. “France and Europe have always been on the side of Ukraine and its people from the beginning.”

Seeing graffiti on the wall of a destroyed building in Irpin that reads “make Europe, not war”, the head of the Élysée Palace said the slogan was touching. “That’s the correct message.”

After the conversation in Kiev, Zelensky thanked the solidarity with the Ukrainian people in a message on a messaging app. The scope of the conversation has not yet been disclosed, but the Ukrainian application to join the EU and the demand for more weapons to fight Russia are expected to have been the two main themes.

Scholz, in his official profile on Twitter, said he had invited Zelensky to participate in the summit of the G7, the group that brings together the largest economies in the world, and that the Ukrainian, of course, accepted. “We Europeans are firmly on your side,” wrote the German premier.

On Friday, the European bloc’s executive arm is expected to propose that the country now invaded by Vladimir Putin’s troops formalize its candidacy for the EU, according to diplomats and officials. The move would be a major political gesture for the country, but it also generates divisions among EU leaders.

“A balance has to be found between Ukraine’s natural aspirations to enter the EU at a very special time and the attention given to all countries that already have candidate status and are stuck on the negotiating side,” said an official from the French government.

Oleksi Arestovitch, an adviser to Zelensky, this week expressed concern that European leaders could pressure Kiev to accept a pro-Russian peace deal. Commenting on this issue, Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, said the most important thing was that negotiations be opened as soon as possible and that the dialogue must be “on terms acceptable to Ukraine”.

The Europeans’ visit had repercussions in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said he hoped the leaders would not use the talk time to support Kiev and agree to send more weapons, but rather to provide “a realistic view of the situation”.

Former Russian leader Dmitri Medvedev, now on the Security Council, adopted an ironic tone on a social network. Referring to European leaders as “fans of frogs, sausages and spaghetti” — an allusion to typical foods from France, Germany and Italy — he said the visit was futile. “This is not going to bring Ukraine any closer to peace; the clock is ticking.”