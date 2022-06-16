Pleno.News – 20:24 | updated on 06/15/2022 20:41



Malvino Salvador Photo: Webert Belecio / AgNews

Actor Malvino Salvador had 16 years of exclusivity with Globo and did his last work on the network in 2019, in the soap opera The owner of the piece. While participating in an event in Rio de Janeiro, he talked to the Splash column, from the UOL portal, and made considerations about his career.

Malvino gave statements about the freedom that he and other actors now get without an exclusive link with Globo. Salvador also said that the station’s monopoly ended.

– The market has changed a lot, it has opened up, it is more competitive, and so we have more freedom and professional opportunities. I was privileged because I was part of a time when I had work, but many actors didn’t have opportunities. Today is better for everyone. TV Globo’s monopoly is over, it continues to be the power in what it does, but others are also producing. (…) The monopoly no longer exists is an advantage for everyone, including for Globo to improve even more. I hope one day to have the opportunity to do other work there. Just because I left doesn’t mean I can’t come back,” he commented.

The actor will star in the series the negotiatoron Amazon Prime Video.

Read too1 To fulfill her promise, Ana Maria will be absent from the program

two Riverdale Actor Killed His Mother, Planned to Kill Prime Minister

3 Fontenelle criticizes Juliette’s talk about xenophobia: “Go study”

4 Casagrande attacks Bolsonaro live on Globo: “Coward”

5 Pantanal actors catch Covid and recordings are paralyzed

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.