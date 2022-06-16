massacres, abuses and deaths dominate indigenous area

The death of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips exposed the problems of safety, environmental protection and respect for indigenous peoples in the Javari Valley, in the Amazon, the second largest indigenous land in Brazil. The two had been missing since June 5 and were found tied to a tree.

Located on the border with Peru and Colombia, with restricted access by waterways and air, the 85,000 km² region (larger than Austria) is home to 6,300 indigenous people from 26 different groups, 19 of them isolated – the largest concentration in the world.

However, data from recent years point to a shift in the occupation of the demarcated area and the advance of drug trafficking, illegal hunting, illegal logging and gold mining, which threaten peoples such as the Marubo, Matís, Mayoruna, Kanamari, Kulina and those of recent contact Tyohom Djapá and Korubo.

Journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Araújo Image: Disclosure

Remember some episodes of violence on the reservation:

Indigenous massacre

In September 2017, the Federal Public Ministry of Amazonas confirmed the murder of at least 20 indigenous people from an isolated village in Vale do Javari by illegal miners in the municipality of São Paulo de Olivença, on the border with Peru and Colombia. Then, the MP received a report of another murder of indigenous people from the isolated community of the Warikama Djapar.

It was this massacre that prompted an expedition by Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio) and the Brazilian Army to the reserve in 2017, when illegal miners were discovered operating inside and outside the area inhabited by isolated indigenous groups, whose language or ethnicity.

Ten mining rafts were destroyed, gold, equipment and weapons were seized. The miners, in an undetermined number, were detained at the site and then released with orders to leave the region.

Itaquaí River in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land region, in Atalaia do Norte (AM) Image: BRUNO KELLY / REAL AMAZON

Protection base is attacked

Between November 2018 and September 2019, a Funai post that seeks to control access to the territory was the target of armed attacks. The base works as the guardian of one of the main river entrances into Vale do Javari.

The main suspects in the attacks were prospectors, wood thieves and hunters looking for turtles and endangered fish, such as the arapaima.

On September 6, 2019, Funai collaborator and employee of the same base attacked on Saturday, Maxciel Pereira dos Santos, was shot dead while riding his motorcycle on the busiest street in Tabatinga (AM), also on the triple border.

Soon after, in October 2019, Bruno Pereira was dismissed from the position of general coordinator of Isolated Indigenous Peoples and of Recent Contact of the Directorate of Territorial Protection of Funai by the current president of the body, the delegate Marcelo Xavier, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

To date, the authorities have not solved the crime.

There are four Funai bases in the region (on the Ituí, Curuçá, Quixito and Jandiatuba rivers) which, according to Univaja (Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley) are “vital for indigenous peoples of recent contact and for those isolated who need government protection federal government, in accordance with specific laws in force in the current official indigenist policy”.

Maxciel did the same job that Bruno does, said Yura Marubo, Univaja’s legal advisor: “Seizure, detention, presentation, burning equipment, arresting fishing and hunting material. police, and because of that hatred and many enemies were created.”

Invasion of the Jarinal community

In April of this year, Unijava and the Centro de Trabalho Indígena (CTI) received reports of an invasion by garimpeiros in the community of Jarinal, also in the Indigenous Land. They participated in a party where indigenous people were sexually abused and, according to the CTI, indigenous people were forced to drink gasoline with water and ethyl alcohol with juice.

In the Jarinal community live 160 people from the Kanamari people and 47 Tyohom-dyapa indigenous people, a people of recent contact that in recent decades has suffered a strong population decline due to a history of disease and conflict.

The complaints were forwarded by the Indigenous Council of the Kanamari of Juruá and Jutaí (Cikaju) and by the Association of Kanamari of Vale do Javari (Akavaja).

arrival of missionaries

Atalaia do Norte, where the pair were headed before disappearing, draws attention to the disproportionate number of churches and missionaries. In the small town center, with 20,000 inhabitants, there are at least 15 religious denominations.

The city is the gateway to the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land and attracts missionaries from the USA, Canada, Spain, Argentina and other regions of Brazil.

The dispute over the “faith” of the inhabitants has been going on for decades, but it intensified in 2020, when Bolsonaro appointed the pastor, anthropologist and former missionary Ricardo Lopes Dias to be the general coordinator of Isolated Indians and Recent Contact at Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), in place of Bruno Pereira.

The choice of a religious was part of a Bolsonarist strategy to abandon the current indigenist policy, which prohibits contact with people who wish to remain isolated and open the way to evangelical missions. Dias left office in November 2020 after harsh criticism.

Resistance to the missionaries has been led by Univaja, which has already obtained several favorable rulings in court. It was Univaja that reported the disappearance of the indigenist and the journalist.

Indigenous Land of Vale do Javari Image: Funai

Drug trafficking and environmental crime

Isolation has also made the region attractive to drug traffickers, who take advantage of the absence of the state and a poorly guarded border between key countries for drug trafficking — the route for cocaine produced in Peru and smuggled to Brazil passes through it. goes, in part, to Europe.

The São Rafael community, where Bruno had the last meeting before disappearing, is known for being financially influenced by drug traffickers, prospectors and other explorers who invade the preserved territory.

In recent years, the territory has seen a “huge” increase in illegal logging, gold mining and poaching, Survival International has warned. “Land encroachments and the violence associated with these illegal activities pose a serious threat,” he said.

According to the sertanista Sydney Possuelo, president of Funai in the 1990s and the biggest national reference in studies of isolated peoples, it is through the gate of the Javari Valley that the invaders enter, descending the Ituí and Itaquaí rivers and reaching the heart of the indigenous land.

“It’s almost an international area, close to the border. There is drug trafficking, cocaine. There, people who are interested in the indigenous land live there, mainly loggers, fishermen and hunters. there have been constantly threatened for years,” he explained in an interview with Estadão Conteúdo.

In the opinion of Possuelo and other indigenous leaders, such as Beto Marubo, “organized gangs” of miners and poachers are “looting” the region’s forests and rivers, because they feel protected by impunity.

The threats, they say, have deepened since 2019, after the president clearly opposed the demarcation. “The invaders felt empowered and became more aggressive,” said Marubo, who has lost count of how many complaints he has already forwarded to the Federal Police and the Public Ministry.

The invasion was also confirmed by Fabio Ribeiro, executive coordinator of the Observatory for the Human Rights of Isolated and Recent Contact Indigenous Peoples. “There are issues involving drug trafficking, logging, illegal fishing and mining, and the indigenous organization is in this confrontation against the invasion of lands.”

Bruno himself declared in December of last year: “It wasn’t like this a few years ago”, he said. “The invaders were afraid of the Indians and, especially, Funai. Now they seem to feel more comfortable, because of the permissive stance of the public power.

According to the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the region experienced a 9.2% growth in lethal violence between 2018 and 2020 due to the dispute between criminal factions added to environmental crimes.

In addition, journalists working for regional media outlets in the Amazon have been murdered in recent years and the press has reduced coverage of criminal activities. (With international agencies and Estadão Conteúdo)