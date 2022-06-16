Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$ 60 million – National

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$ 60 million – National 1 Views

Mega Sena
Mega-Sena can pay BRL 60 million in the next draw (photo: reproduction)

Nobody hit the six tens of Mega Sena, contest 2491, with a prize of R$ 50.3 million. The numbers drawn this Wednesday (15/6) were 22 – 29 – 38 – 43 – 48 – 53.

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, 83 bets hit five numbers and billed from BRL 53,600.57 in the corner. I’m on the court to pay BRL 1,025.41 The 6,198 players.The next Mega-Sena draw will take place on Saturday (18/6), at 8pm. The estimated principal amount in BRL 60 million.

other lotteries

Lotofcil 2548: the prize of R$ 3,234,731.10 went to a player from Canoinhas (SC) who matched the 15 numbers drawn from 01 to 25.

Check the result: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 23 – 25

Lotomania 2326: there were no winners of the 20 scores, and the main prize rose from R$ 4.5 million to R$ 5.5 million.

Check the result: 08 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 25 – 29 – 35 – 51 – 56 – 59 – 68 – 69 – 74 – 80 – 87 – 89 – 91 – 96 – 98

Corner 5880: no one entered the five numbers in the R$ 1.4 million draw. The next contest is the São João special, with a prize of R$ 200 million. The draw on the 25th.

Check the result: 46 – 56 – 65 – 69 – 76

Super Seven 257: without the correct seven numbers, the value for the next contest, on Friday (17), reached R$ 3.3 million.

Check the result:

1st column: 1

2nd column: 0

3rd column: 6

4th column: 0

5th column: 0

6th column: 5

7th column: 5

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Billionaires like Bill Gates and Zuckerberg are looking for a new professional

Companies around the world are betting big on the metaverse. The big names in technology …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved