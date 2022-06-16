Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$ 60 million – National

Nobody hit the six tens of Mega Sena, contest 2491, with a prize of R$ 50.3 million. The numbers drawn this Wednesday (15/6) were 22 – 29 – 38 – 43 – 48 – 53.
According to Caixa Econmica Federal, 83 bets hit five numbers and billed from BRL 53,600.57 in the corner. I’m on the court to pay BRL 1,025.41 The 6,198 players.The next Mega-Sena draw will take place on Saturday (18/6), at 8pm. The estimated principal amount in BRL 60 million.
other lotteries
Lotofcil 2548: the prize of R$ 3,234,731.10 went to a player from Canoinhas (SC) who matched the 15 numbers drawn from 01 to 25.
Check the result: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 19 – 23 – 25
Lotomania 2326: there were no winners of the 20 scores, and the main prize rose from R$ 4.5 million to R$ 5.5 million.
Check the result: 08 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 25 – 29 – 35 – 51 – 56 – 59 – 68 – 69 – 74 – 80 – 87 – 89 – 91 – 96 – 98
Corner 5880: no one entered the five numbers in the R$ 1.4 million draw. The next contest is the São João special, with a prize of R$ 200 million. The draw on the 25th.
Check the result: 46 – 56 – 65 – 69 – 76
Super Seven 257: without the correct seven numbers, the value for the next contest, on Friday (17), reached R$ 3.3 million.
Check the result:
1st column: 1
2nd column: 0
3rd column: 6
4th column: 0
5th column: 0
6th column: 5
7th column: 5