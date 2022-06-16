Midnight ends! Allianz Travel Insurance with 50% discount in 6 interest-free installments

As the demand for insurance was very high, Allianz extended the promotion for another two days! You have until today, June 15, to take advantage of Allianz Travel’s super sale with 50% off travel insurance for two or more people, or 45% off for individual travelers. Both offers are valid for all destinations and plans, with up to 6 interest-free installments. That’s right, you pay half the amount and travel protected, including against covid-19!

To enjoy, just access the promotion websitemake the desired quote that one of our exclusive coupons MD50 or MD45 will be applied automatically. But be careful, because the offer is only valid for policies contracted until tomorrow, June 15, on trips scheduled until June 2023.

The insurance includes medical expenses with covid-19 in travel, in addition to any expenses with accommodation and reimbursement of any fines for rebooking tickets for medical reasons. The amounts are limited to the contracted coverage.

It’s an excellent opportunity for you to stay protected, saving on insurance, in addition to having 24-hour service in Portuguese, worldwide.

Click here to get a discount quote now

How to use the coupon?

On the promotion page, after entering your trip data, such as the destination(s) and the duration of the trip, a field will appear where the promotional code will be automatically inserted MD50 (two or more travelers) or MD45 (individual travelers). The coupon will apply the discount and reduce the insurance price. See the “coupon applied successfully” message:

All Allianz destinations and plans have medical and hospital coverage in case of Covid-19. When purchasing travel insurance, you will receive a document in Portuguese, English and Spanish informing you of medical and hospital coverage in the event of Covid-19, which is required by some destinations. Check the rules of the country you are going to visit and check if the plan you intend to buy is compatible with the requirements.

About Allianz Travel Insurance

Allianz Travel has 34 centers of operations, covering all continents, with 24-hour telephone and e-mail support and in Portuguese, in addition to more than 20 coverages to ensure Brazilian tourists around the world. In addition, it is rated as great by users on Reclame Aqui.

Anyone who uses different modes of transport (airplane and ship, for example) must purchase travel insurance according to the means of transport they will use to leave the country.

Anyone who wants can even select all the countries they will pass through. On the quote page, next to the “destination” field, use the “add destinations” option. However, the policy will only include one destination (since the coverage is for the continent), but along with it there will be a “Declaration of Destinations” document with detailed information.

There is specific coverage for pregnant women up to 28 weeks pregnant (just select the pregnant option).

To get your insurance or free online quote, go to the promotion page to activate the discount with coupons.