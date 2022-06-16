Model confirms that striker Jô, ex-Corinthians, is the father of his son

The model Maiára Quiderolly said this Wednesday (15/6) that Jô, a former striker for Corinthians, is the father of her child. Maiára said that she previously denied paternity after talking to the player.

Through social networks, the model said that the attacker was worried about his “public career”. “I saw my son’s father available for a DNA test, as if he didn’t know that he is my son’s father. I listened to everything he said, I did everything he wanted. Totally pressured, especially with him having a public career,” she said, after Jô said she would be willing to take the paternity test.

“If he had denied it and lived peacefully, we would have done everything privately and each one would have lived life. But that wasn’t it, he tried to clean up his image and f… my image”, added Maiára.

Pregnancy

Last week, the model took to social media to announce that she was pregnant. This Tuesday (14/6), Leo Dias’ column reported that Maiara was pregnant with the former Corinthians striker. The couple denied the information.

The case comes a week after Jô left Corinthians after being spotted in a pagoda while the team was playing for the Brazilian Championship and missing a training session the next morning.