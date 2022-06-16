Model reveals abuse after surgery in Turkey

Brazilian actress and model Jennifer Pamplona, ​​29, shared a sequence of photos in which she appears with her face bruised on social media. in conversation with splashshe claims to have suffered abuse after undergoing cosmetic procedures in Turkey.

Jennifer was in the country for a campaign and sought out a specialist to perform a set of cosmetic procedures — typically sought after by international artists — known as the “Hollywood Makeover.”

“There were five procedures at once. I wasn’t feeling well and I wanted to change”, began the Brazilian when commenting on the case.

It was a real horror movie. I had the surgery and suffered a lot of mistreatment in the hospital. I screamed in pain, asked them to clean me, give me medicine and begged for food.

Jennifer Pamplona opened up about treatment at the clinic Image: Playback/Instagram

“I couldn’t see when I had the surgery. I tried to take the cotton out of my eye, but I just didn’t have a protection. It was a horrible feeling”, he said, remembering the postoperative period in Istanbul, an important Turkish city.

“I started vomiting a lot of blood. This never happened even after many surgeries already performed. The nurses injected medicine ‘with everything’, I woke up with my arm burning. I cried a lot, it was a horror”, continued the model.

Pamplona, ​​who lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said he suffered from the judgment of people who called themselves friends when facing the situation in Turkey.

The doctor noticed that I had a bruise on the right side of my face and was trying to fiddle with a knife. I wanted to do the removal without surgery. He would poke and yell if I said anything. I just asked to get out of there alive.

Jennifer Pamplona reported post-op in Turkey Image: Playback/Instagram

“There were three surgeries in less than seven days. A person can’t go through this. He left my nose with meat inside, I’m having trouble breathing”.

Jennifer Pamplona after surgeries Image: Playback/Instagram

Still in recovery, Jennifer Pamplona says she stayed in the hospital for two days after the first procedures. She returned to the clinic for corrections and further surgeries, but was not allowed to remain in place and recover from further interventions.

“I had an accumulation of blood on the left side that led me to anesthesia. Everyone on the team was very thick and the mistreatment was terrible”, he pointed out. The model said she is focused on her recovery, but has already called a lawyer to report what happened.

‘A warning to women’

The model was once known in the Brazilian media as “Susi Humana” and nicknamed “Kim Kardashian of Brazil” by international tabloids, but today she rejects the nicknames.

“My brother has cancer, and that was a trigger for me to go into a new plastic surgery. I look for it every time I’m in trouble, to try to feel good. Maybe I want to feel the physical pain so I don’t feel the psychological” , reported.

After going through the “traumatizing experience” in Turkey, the Brazilian reinforced the importance of publicizing the “other side” of aesthetic procedures. By exposing the case, she believes she shows what can go wrong for those looking for surgeries.

In an interview with UOL in September 2021, Jennifer admits that she has had more than 30 plastic surgeries. She spent R$ 3.5 million adding all the aesthetic procedures.

“It became an addiction in my life. I lost count of how many plastic surgeries I had. I think I was a little selfish with my family. You need to always be in line, perfect, not falling behind. It’s very difficult in a society that doesn’t accept you as you are,” he concluded.

The Brazilian intends to tell new details about the surgeries in “Addiction” (“Addiction”, in free translation), a documentary that will soon be released about her life.