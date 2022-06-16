MP sanctioned that allows payment of on-call to federal police

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Wednesday (15) the text of a provisional measure (MP) that allows the use of resources from the Fund for the Equipment and Operationalization of End Activities of the Federal Police (Funapol) to finance a health plan. and payment of an indemnity for time of availability to federal police officers, the so-called on-call. The text had been approved by the National Congress at the end of May.

The measure also allows Funapol’s resources to be used for the cost of transport, accommodation and food for servers in missions and operations of an official nature and values ​​of an indemnity nature, in addition to the payment of health expenses.

“We are correcting a historic error in the PF. Today, we make it possible for the police to receive notice. We also create the possibility for the PF to provide a health plan for its servers. This is extremely important and fair”, said the minister. of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, during a speech at the Planalto Palace, after the text was sanctioned.

The approved proposal authorizes the use of up to 50% of Funapol’s resources, also including expenses with compensation. Initially, the MP sent by the government provided for the use of up to 30% for the payment of health expenses and travel costs for civil servants, but the percentage was increased during the legislative process.

When editing the measure, the federal government argued that the proposal does not entail the creation or increase of public expenditures, nor the granting of any salary increase for civil servants. The text only expands the possibilities of using the resources that already exist in the background. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will establish the limits and conditions, according to budget availability.

Other sanctions

During the ceremony, President Jair Bolsonaro signed two more bills into law, which are now taking effect. One of them, PL 4319/2019, confers on the Santa Catarina municipality of Gaspar the title of national capital of children’s fashion.

Gaspar is part of the textile hub of Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí, and is home to more than 1,300 establishments linked to the manufacture of clothing, such as clothing and weaving. Production is concentrated in clothes for children and babies, having reached the mark of 1.5 billion pieces in 2018, according to data from the municipality.

PL 543/2022, on the other hand, gives the name Engineer Manoel dos Passos Barros to the viaduct located at the junction of BR-101 and BR-262, in Cariacica, metropolitan region of Vitória, Espírito Santo.

Barros, who originated in Amazonas, was the engineer who designed all the highway exits in Vitória. In the academic area, he was one of the founders of the Escola Politécnica do Espírito Santo, today the Technological Center of the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), where he taught in the chair of Analytical Geometry. He was also a pastor and founded, in 1970, the Maranatha Christian Church, which he presided over until his death in 1986.

*With information from the Senate Agency