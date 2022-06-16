New BIOS for AMD Cards Fix Problems with Windows 10 and 11

Most manufacturers have released BIOS with AGESA 1207 microcode

This June 2022, AMD’s new AGESA 1207 microcode was released by the processor manufacturer and AM4 motherboards – old and new – should arrive soon. This update includes fixes for stuttering caused by fTPM on Windows 10 and 11, with full support for Ryzen 5000 series processors on all AM4 motherboards, including the 300 and 400 series. Here is a breakdown of the current situation with AGESA 1207 and how motherboard vendors are implementing it.

But before we get started, a summary of the situation with fixes for the AGESA 1207 microcode bug. In March, AMD announced that they had identified a serious stuttering issue on Ryzen systems that was solely related to the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

The issue would cause Ryzen systems to crash or freeze temporarily. This problem is even worse because TPM support is mandatory for Windows 11.

It’s also worth noting that the first USB issues plaguing Ryzen platforms have been fixed since the AGESA 1.2.0.2 microcode update was released earlier this year. So if your board did not come with a BIOS based on AGESA 1.2.0.2 (or others like 1.2.0.5 and 1.2.0.6b), AGESA 1.2.0.7 includes this additional hotfix.

Even if you don’t plan on upgrading to a Ryzen 5000 CPU, updating your BIOS to AMD’s latest microcode can still be worth the effort to eliminate these old issues.

– Continues after advertising –

Precautions when upgrading to BETA versions of AGESA 1.2.0.7

For users planning to upgrade to AGESA 1.2.0.7 on an older 300 or 400 series motherboard, there are some extra precautions needed to consider.

Many of these older motherboards that are getting the new AGESA update are getting it in the form of beta BIOS updates. Unfortunately, these beta BIOSes are not 100% tested, unlike official BIOS revisions. As a result, you may encounter some additional bugs when installing a beta BIOS.

On the other hand, any additional issues should be pretty rare, as the only changes that happen with most of these beta BIOSes are the CPU microcode update, and that’s it.

Another thing you may have to do is incrementally update your BIOS to the latest version. Some cards require this and will prevent you from bypassing BIOS updates when needed. Just be careful that this is normal and not a bug.

– Continues after advertising –

ASRock

Of all the motherboard vendors currently, ASRock is the most unpredictable when it comes to new AGESA 1207 updates. Cards that you would never expect to have official BIOS updates end up having it, and cards that you would expect to have it officially or don’t. and/or have in a beta BIOS.

However, most of ASRock’s motherboard line-up, from the A320M to the X570S, comes with the AGESA 1207, whether in beta or non-beta form.

The A320 motherboards are ironically the most loved of the entire AM4 lineup, probably for their low price. Almost all of these boards have AGESA 1207 as an official BIOS update, with only a few with beta support and a few others that don’t, but they are few.

For the B350 the format is similar, but more mixed in terms of beta and official BIOS updates depending on the model. Only one model B350 doesn’t have 1207 entirely.

Almost all ASRock X370 models feature 1207 in beta and non-beta bios formats. Only a few boards don’t have the update, specifically one of them being the board optimized for bitcoin mining.

Unfortunately, support for the B450 isn’t great at the moment. With only a few motherboards getting AGESA 1207 in BIOS beta format at the moment.

It’s even worse with the X470, with no ASRock models getting the AGESA 1207 at this point.

Unlike the A320, the A520 cards now have less support for 1207. With just over half of ASRock’s models getting 1207 only in beta format.

All B550 motherboards except a single model have update 1207 in beta format only.

Most X570 boards have AGESA 1207, but like B550, only in a beta BIOS format, with some lacking support for some reason. The only X570S motherboard in ASRock’s line-up, Riptide features the AGESA 1207.

Asus

Asus has made it incredibly easy to see which 500-series boards already have the new AGESA 1207 version, with full Reddit-listed motherboard support. But we had to check the Asus website for older chipset cards like the 400 and 300 series.

Sadly and strangely, Asus no longer has a support page on most of its A320 motherboards. But of the two boards we found, they offer BIOS updates for AGESA 1207. So we assume that’s the case with the rest of the models.

For the B350, the same behavior occurs on the Asus website. Not every motherboard has a support page available, but on those that do, they all support AGESA 1207. So we can assume that’s the case for the rest of the B350 boards.

The X370 is a real jigsaw puzzle for Asus boards. All major ROG boards lack AGESA 1207 support, with some only featuring a beta bios update to the previous microcode update 1.2.0.6b. Meanwhile, the mid-range and entry-level X370 boards get official 1207 bios updates.

Support for the B450 is decent but not great, with only half of Asus’ B450 lineup featuring the 1207 bios update.

The X470 sees the same weird behavior as the X370 cards, with all the low- and mid-range options getting the 1207 update, but ROG’s flagship model doesn’t have it.

MSI

MSI is one of the vendors that most support the AGESA 1207, with almost all of their motherboards supporting the new microcode in official or beta bios formats.

A320: All cards support 1207 in official and beta bios formats, except one model.

B350: Again, 1207 compatibility is excellent with the entire B350 line from MSI. All boards get it in BIOS beta format. The only exception is a model such as the A320.

X370 support is pretty good, with all but one cards getting update 1207 as a beta bios update. Strangely, the card that is not supported is the M7 ACK, one of MSI’s top-end cards.

As for the 400 series, including B450 and X470, all MSI models in this lineup support the AGESA 1207 update as beta or official BIOS updates.

The same also applies to the 500 series for the most part. All A520 and X570/X570S boards receive update 1207 in beta and official BIOS versions. The only exception is MSI’s B550 boards, of which only a few are without the update.

gigabyte

Out of the four most popular AM4 motherboard manufacturers, Gigabyte is at the top with the strongest support of the AGESA 1207 update. All 300, 400 and 500 series motherboards have the update as official BIOS updates, no beta variants available BIOS. Only one A520 board doesn’t have the update, and that’s it.

biostar

Biostar is also very strong, with almost all of its AM4 300, 400 and 500 series motherboards officially receiving the AGESA 1207 update. supporting the new 1207 update. But just like Gigabyte, all updates are official (ie non-beta).

EVGA

EVGA only has two AM4 motherboards at the moment, the X570 Dark and the FTW, but both officially support the AGESA 1207.

These are the results of the most popular motherboard vendors that manufacture AM4 motherboards. Overall, the AGESA 1207 has officially arrived on almost all relevant AM4 motherboards on the market today. Now is the perfect time to upgrade if you have an AMD Ryzen system.

AMD to release Windows 11 bug fix and fTPM via BIOS in May

The company indicates using an external module until the solution arrives, or waiting for the next few weeks



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware