New CT scanner at Hospital Ferreira Machado will expand the diagnostic park – Campos 24 Horas





06/15/2022, 19:36, Photo: Disclosure.



Mayor Wladimir Garotinho, accompanied by the Secretary of Health, Paulo Hirano, visited, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (15), the facilities of the new CT scanner at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM). Each month, the hospital unit performs more than two thousand tomography exams and this new equipment aims to expand the diagnostic park of the municipality. The new tomograph was acquired by the Municipality of Campos, through the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS).

State deputy Bruno Dauaire, the undersecretary of Health, Marcos da Silva Gonçalves, the president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), Arthur Borges, the superintendent of the General Hospital of Guarus (HGG), Vitor Ramos Mussi, also accompanied the mayor on the visit. , and FMS Management and Planning superintendent, Gilberto Nunes.

The state-of-the-art equipment remains in the testing phase for the next few days, so that it can later be used in team training and, subsequently, released for examinations on patients. Wladimir highlighted the importance of the equipment for the unit. "I'm here to see up close this new modern CT scanner with the capacity to perform state-of-the-art imaging exams. The teams will undergo training for use, aiming to serve the population with great affection", highlighted the mayor.

"We are close to the inauguration of the new computerized tomography machine at HFM, which will be a great achievement for the health of the municipality. The hospital already has a tomograph in operation and, with two devices, the exams will be carried out simultaneously, accelerating the diagnosis in care with multiple victims and bringing speed, in addition to a unique capacity of care for our city", explained Gilberto Nunes.

Arthur Borges reinforces that the hospital has a large structure to serve the population and that now the tomography services will be optimized. "We are working to offer more agility to the care and treatment of patients every day. It is the management of the FMS and the HFM showing that Health is more urgent," he said.

More quality for the population – The CT scan provides more accurate images than the X-ray, detecting small changes in bones, tissues, organs and other structures of the body. In just one procedure, hundreds of radiographs are generated and with the arrival of the new CT scanner, the exams will be able to be carried out simultaneously, ensuring more efficiency, agility and resolution in care.