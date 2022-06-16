Ozempic slimming? What is the medicine for and what are the risks?







Ozempic slimming? Understand what the drug is for and what the risks are Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

O ozempic was created for the treatment of uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. Among its side effects is considerable weight loss in obese people. Therefore, the drug began to be used also by those who want to lose weight, often without professional monitoring.

Dr. Thais Mussi, endocrinologist at the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), warns of the consequences of taking the drug without guidance. “It is important to emphasize that there are people allergic to semaglutide and other substances contained in Ozempic. Therefore, as with any medication, attention is needed before indicating or ingesting it”, highlights the doctor.

According to the expert, there are also digestive side effects. It indicates that about one in 10 people experience problems such as diarrhea, vomiting and feeling sick, but with a very short duration.

Combination with alcohol and contraceptives

As Ozempic is indicated for diabetic patients, it is important to avoid or consume alcohol in moderation. This is because alcohol can cause hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia in people with diabetes. “Even small amounts can lower blood sugar significantly, especially when alcohol is taken on an empty stomach or after exercise,” reveals Dr. Thais.

The doctor points out that the risk may be even greater if the patient is using other medications that lower the blood glucose level in the body, such as insulin. She also points out that chronic alcohol abuse can cause glucose intolerance, weight gain and hyperglycemia.

“If the use of medication is to lose weight, as alcohol is very caloric, we must avoid its excessive consumption to obtain the desired result of the use of the medication, which is weight loss. affects blood glucose levels in patients with controlled diabetes”, explains the endocrinologist.

Research shows that Ozempic does not interfere with the effectiveness of other medications, such as contraceptives. There are no reports of a decrease in the effects of the contraceptive, but whenever a woman loses weight, her fertility tends to increase, as explained by Dr. Thais. “In any case, talking to the doctor about the drug combination is always essential,” she advises.

Who can NOT use Ozempic

The doctor points out that people with type 1 diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis (an acute complication of type 1 diabetes mellitus) cannot ingest the drug. Nor can patients with a family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 syndrome (MEN2). “In these cases, it is very important to understand with your doctor if Ozempic can be used”, she points out.

The specialist ends by stressing that Ozempic is not insulin, so it should never be used as a substitute for this substance in the treatment of diabetes.