Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Unbeaten for 17 games (11 in the Brasileirão), Abel Ferreira’s team has 22 points, is a leader and can distance itself from rivals. More than 37 thousand fans must go to the arena to support Verdão. Alviverde’s last defeat happened in the first round of the championship, against Ceará.

Atlético-GO, on the other hand, comes from two consecutive victories and thus left the relegation zone. The team hopes to keep the good phase in São Paulo and, to overcome Palmeiras, coach Jorginho must keep the team that beat Fluminense in the last round.

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

With 11 games unbeaten in the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira has maintained a backbone of the starting lineup, but that will not have an important name: Marcos Rocha. The right-back has no injury, only that he was spared by pain in his right thigh. Garcia is the favorite to replace him – Mayke, coming back from injury, runs out. In defense, Gustavo Gómez returns after the friendlies with the Paraguayan national team.

Who is out: Raphael Veiga (right thigh injury), Kuscevic (called up), Marcos Rocha (right thigh pain), Jorge (right knee injury) and Jailson (knee injury).

hanging: Marcos Rocha, Dudu, Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant).

Probable team: Weverton; Garcia (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Veron and Ron.

With no embezzlement in relation to the starting lineup that defeated Fluminense at Maracanã, the red-black coach keeps the team. Wellington Rato, who played the role of center forward for most of the season, will play open on the right wing, with Churín centralized and Luiz Fernando open on the left.

Who is out: Dudu (transition), Shaylon (muscle pain) and Wanderson (muscle discomfort).

hanging: Jorginho, Gabriel Baralhas and Edson Fernando.

Probable team: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Ramon and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando.

