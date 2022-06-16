PF now investigates five suspects in inquiry into the death of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira | Policy

The Federal Police expanded investigations into the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips. Sources told GloboNews this Thursday (16) that the corporation investigates the involvement of five suspects in the case .

The information collected so far indicates:

three suspects of direct involvement in the death of Bruno and Phillips;

an alleged person involved in the attempt to hide the mortal remains, already collected by the PF, which may belong to the journalist and the indigenist;

and a possible principal.

Investigators told GloboNews that, so far, there is stronger evidence regarding the executioners. Police are still trying to gather more information about the alleged mastermind of the crime.

The number of suspects changes as new evidence is added to the investigation. A third arrest warrant may be issued soon, and the investigation is now trying to clarify whether the case is linked to previous crimes by these same suspects.

Two people have already been arrested for alleged involvement in the disappearance of the duo: Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado” – who confessed to the crime this Wednesday (15) -, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira. They are brothers.

The superintendent of the Federal Police (PF) in Amazonas, Alexandre Fontes, said in a press conference this Wednesday that the investigations are still confidential and it is not possible to say the motivation for the crime.

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips: two lives dedicated to the defense of nature

Confession and mortal remains

On Wednesday, Federal Police teams collected “human remains” at a location indicated by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira. The suspect, detained since the 7th, confessed to involvement in the crime.

According to a PF source, Pereira and Phillips were shot dead and their bodies burned and buried. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing activity in the region.

The plane with the remains found at the search site should arrive in Brasília on Thursday night.

The expertise should start to be done on Friday and should be ready next week. According to the investigators’ assessment, it will be possible to carry out a DNA test to identify the remains.

Bruno and Phillips were last seen in the São Rafael community, about 2 hours by speedboat from the headquarters of Atalaia do Norte and close to the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land. The reserve is the scene of conflicts related to drug trafficking, wood theft and illegal mining.

The search for the two began on the Sunday of the disappearance, June 5, by members of Univaja. As they were unable to locate them, they called the authorities, who started looking for them the next day. The searches involved the Army, the Navy, the Amazonas Public Security Secretariat (SSP-AM) and the PF, in addition to around 100 indigenous volunteers.