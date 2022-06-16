After victory over Cuiabá, Flamengo coach spoke about possible movement of the club in the market

On Wednesday night (15th), the Flamengo received the cuiabá at Maracanã for the 12th round of the Brazilian. With a ‘spiritist’ goal by Ayrton Lucas and Gabigol, Fla won again by 2-0.

After departure, in a press conference, coach Dorival Jr. defended the permanence of Andreas Pereira for the next season, being the ‘first reinforcement’ of his era, as he would sign a new contract. However, as he should not be bought from Manchester United, the tendency is that he will make his last matches this month.

“It’s just an opinion: I hope he stays. Players of this level, with this potential, are few in Brazil. And I have no doubt that this boy can grow a lot, he can evolve a lot. How it will happen, I don’t know,” he said.

“But it would be really nice if we could hold this kid, because he has a lot of qualities. He is a player that attracts attention in any way, has growth potential, and players of this level are scarce at this moment in our country”, he added.

As a result, Flamengo moved away from the relegation zone of the Brazilian. The team reached 15 points and climbed to 10th position in the table. Cuiabá, in turn, is in 18th place, with 12 points won.

On the weekend, Cuiabá opens the 13th round to receive the Ceará on Saturday (18). The next day, Flamengo has a tough mission when visiting the Atlético-MG in Mineirão.