“Plays more than Vidal and Thiago Mendes”; Vampeta surrenders to Flamengo holder and sends a message about speculation in Gávea

On Jovem Pan’s Canelada program, Vampeta made a comparison between the midfielder and some names that have been speculated in Gávea

Last Wednesday night (15), with goals from Ayrton and Gabigol, the Flamengo beat Cuiabá by 2 to 0. With the positive result, the Carioca Rubro-Negro rose to ninth position in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A table with 15 points conquered. Now, Mengão returns to the field next Sunday (19), against Atlético, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão.

In the program “rib”gives Young panformer player and commentator Vampeta commented on some names that have been speculated in Gávea. For him, midfielder Andreas Pereira plays more than Thiago Mendes and Vidal, names that have been speculated to reinforce Mais Querido.

“His level is even higher. If it wasn’t for that mistake… the ball he plays is a lot. He wants to stay, and I think he’s still going to stay in Flamengo! Today, he plays more than Vidal and Thiago Mendes. The problem was the error in Libertadores. If he doesn’t stay at Flamengo, there’s a Brazilian team that’s after him. Palmeiras and Atlético-MG have bullets to bring”said Vampeta.

the journalist Thiago Asmar brought more behind the scenes on Andreas’ situation. There was an agreement between Flamengo and Manchester United for the definitive purchase after the end of the loan, however, the high value made the Mais Querido board rethink the acquisition of the player due to the high investment.

“Some managers wanted it, but a manager who is responsible for finances was against it all along. He is worth 10 million euros for 75% of the pass, and Flamengo found it a high value.”explained Thiago Asmar about the situation of the midfielder, who has little chance of staying in Gávea and should return to Manchester United.