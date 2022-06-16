President Jair Bolsonaro announces new tax reduction for video games

Consoles that have a screen will have import taxes reduced from 16% to 0%

O President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday (16), via twitter, a new tax break on video games that will take effect from July 1, 2022. The new measure will reduce taxes on imports of consoles and their accessories from 16% to 12%While video games that have a screen, whether portable or not, will have import taxes reduced from 16% to 0%.

Check out the publication below. President Jair Bolsonaro announcing the measure.

“Today (16), the Federal Government announces a new reduction in import taxes, this time, in another new round on video games, consoles, and their accessories.

From July 1, on imports of parts and accessories for consoles and video game machines, instead of the current 16%, the reduced rate will be 12%. – For video games with built-in screens (portable or not) and their parts, the reduction is from 16% to 0%.”

The president also emphasized that since 2019 he has been working to reduce or zero taxes on various products. “such as those to fight AIDS, cancer, Covid, after its emergence, of foods that make up the basic basket, fuels, consumer goods among many others.”

In 2019 we published here on adrenaline the last tax reduction on video games that had been made by the Federal government, which brought IPI reductions. Currently the consoles sold in Brazil are imported, so these new reductions may contribute to a decrease in the value of the devices and accessories sold here.

What do you think of the reductions announced by the President Jair Bolsonaro? Share in the comments with your opinion!

