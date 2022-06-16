Pressure for Tereza Cristina to be vice comes from the government’s support base, says Trindade

President still wants to have a military vice and General Braga Netto is still not a card out of the deck, evaluates the commentator

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented this Wednesday, 15th, about the possibilities he has for candidates running for vice on his ticket for the 2022 election.



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented this Wednesday, 15th, about the possibilities he has for candidates running for vice on his ticket for the 2022 election. The main names suggested are that of the general Walter Braga Nettoformer Minister of Defense, and former Minister of Agriculture, Teresa Cristina, who, according to Bolsonaro, are “extremely high-priced” for the post – the country’s president stressed, however, that “there is no beaten hammer” on the issue. The president gave several compliments to the two, who left office to run for elective positions in the October election. In the evaluation of Jose Maria Trindadeprogram commentator The Drops on the Isgives Young Pan News, political groups that support Bolsonaro ask for Tereza Cristina, but the president would still want to have a military vice. For Trindade, Cristina could still help the president gain greater acceptance among the female electorate.

“President Jair Bolsonaro never confirmed General Braga Netto as his deputy, but he insinuated, said that it would be someone who passed through the Agulhas Negras Military Academy and that it would be someone from Belo Horizonte, that is, Braga Netto. But there is a political assessment, and the policy changes a lot, and it needs to be adapted. It is necessary to follow certain lines of policy, and that is why we are talking about former minister Tereza Cristina, who has a very well placed candidacy for the Federal Senate. These pressures come mainly from groups that support President Jair Bolsonaro, from political parties that are in the government’s support base. And the president of the PL, Valdemar da Costa Neto, considers that it would be smart to put Tereza Cristina on the ticket, because it would make it easier for the PL to invest, since a quota is needed for women and this could facilitate investment in President Bolsonaro’s ticket. , since it could be counted as a political investment for women”, said Trindade.

“In addition, there is a clear reading of the election polls that President Jair Bolsonaro has a certain difficulty because of the speeches and levities raised against him, [de que seria] against women, and he has difficulties in this sector. And it is the sector, as evidenced by the numbers, the largest among Brazilian voters, 60% of the electorate are women. It would serve as an investment, it would serve to improve the image of the group that supports the president and also to invest in the electoral campaign. The president still wants to shield himself and wants a military vice, which would be Braga Netto, who left the Ministry of Defense and went to the Palace as a special advisor and must disengage himself to be available. The president has not yet hit the hammer and Braga Netto is not a card out of the deck, and thus is a strong candidate to be vice”, added the Jovem Pan commentator.

