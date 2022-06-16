prices skyrocket on the eve of the holiday with supply at the limit

In SÃ£o Paulo, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 315 in installments. Photo: Map

Live cattle market recorded markedly higher prices on Wednesday (15).

According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the increases were consistent on the eve of the long holiday. The slaughterhouses continue to operate with shortened slaughter scales, which leads to believe in the continuity of this movement in the short term.

“The supply of crop animals is at its threshold, with greater dependence on the supply of confined animals for the composition of slaughter scales. Exports remain at a good level, and continue to motivate more consistent increases during the second half of the year, with Brazil maintaining its position as a major supplier of beef on a global scale”, says Iglesias.

As a result, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 315 in the term modality. In Dourados (MS), prices are R$ 298.

The arroba of fat cattle was indicated at R$ 280 in Cuiabá (MT); meanwhile, in Uberaba (MG), prices start at R$ 290.

In addition, in Goiânia (GO) prices were R$ 305 per arroba.

wholesale meat

The wholesale market returned to present higher prices. The business environment points to less room for readjustments during the second half of the month, a period with less appeal to consumption.

The forequarter of the ox was priced at R$16.60 per kilo and the hindquarter was priced at R$22.35, up by R$0.35.

In addition, the needle tip was quoted at R$ 16.50 per kilo, an increase of R$ 0.70.

