Products close to expiration are sold for 30% of the value: here’s how to buy

With purchasing power down due to rising inflation, Brazilians are experiencing an adverse scenario with regard to purchases. In an attempt to circumvent these problems, some industries enter the movement known as “xepa online”, where products with a close expiration date are sold for a lower price. In some cases, there is a decrease of up to 70% in the price.

The closer you are to winning, the cheaper the product is for the consumer. Most of the time, goods are available with terms of 60 to 10 days to maturity.

In order to promote service improvement, applications were developed that connect industries directly with consumers and offer products that would not even reach market shelves due to the expiration date.

Platforms that offer products close to expiration

In 2018, the marketplace was created Super Oops. The platform brings together offers of food, beverages and health and wellness products. Discounts reach up to 70%. The app grew by 400% from 2021 to 2021, both in downloads and revenue.

SuperOpa directly connects the distributor to the end consumer and operates in cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. The app is available for iOS and Android.

On the platform, products that are close to expiry and in good condition receive a sustainability seal, which ends up influencing consumers to buy more in places like this.

To complete the purchase, the user must reach a minimum amount according to the product category. In the case of food, for example, the minimum value is R$ 120. To reach this amount, the consumer can add items to the cart that do not have an expiration date close. Currently, the company has reached more than 220 thousand customers.

Another application with the same proposal is FoodToSave. With the aim of avoiding food waste, the app rescues products from restaurants, bakeries and produce and offers consumers discounts of up to 70%. Items are available in surprise bags, the buyer chooses the one he prefers.

The platform also makes it possible to withdraw the product directly at the establishment or to receive the order for delivery. In addition, FoodToSave is available for iOS and Android and operates in cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Attention to products

According to experts in the area of ​​loss prevention, consumers should always be aware of these marketplaces. In the case of hygiene or wellness products, it is advisable to purchase them at least 45 days before expiry so that you have time to enjoy the product.

In addition, attention must be paid to damaged packaging and the duration of its effectiveness. Alcohol 70%, for example, loses its sanitizing action after expiration. Therefore, the need to pay attention to both economy and safety tips.

Finally, to download the apps, go to the PlayStore or AppStore and search for the platform you want.

