Protest prohibited BR-262 towards Tringulo Mineiro – Gerais

Protesters set fire to tires and occupied all lanes of BR towards Tringulo Mineiro (photo: PRF/Reproduction)

Residents of the Pingo D’gua Occupation occupied the lanes of BR-262, at km 354, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Thursday morning (06/16).

The protesters completely blocked the lane towards Tringulo Mineiro and set fire to tires. With banners and posters, they ask for a review of the eviction order by the Court of Justice and support from the City of Betim.

The occupation has been going on for more than 10 years in an area that belongs to a real estate construction company. In May of this year, the Court ruled in favor of the company and ordered the repossession of the land.

Currently, around one hundred families occupy the Pingo D’gua region, in Betim.

The Fire Department was called to control the flames caused by the demonstration.

Firefighters were at the scene to put out the flames. (photo: PRF/Reproduction)

The Federal Highway Police was at the scene and negotiated the release of the lane.

After controlling the fire, the demonstration ended and the track was cleared.