Rock shaped like a snake’s head is found on Mars; Look

Formation includes several other stones, including a 'balancer'.

The Perseverance rover, a robot that has been roaming Mars since last year, took photographs of a curious geological formation that caught the attention of researchers. The reason is the rock’s resemblance to a snake’s head.

The photos were taken this Sunday (12), during the sun – as the days on Mars are called – 466 of the mission. In the image, it is also possible to observe other stones, such as one resting delicately on top of another, and a multi-layered formation just above the ‘snake head’. Apparently, this would have been part of the old river delta that was inside the Jezero crater, the region where the rover landed when arriving on Mars.

Rover Perseverance

The landing on the neighboring planet took place on February 18, 2021 along with the Ingenuity helicopter, docked to the robot. The goal is to look for signs left by living beings that would have inhabited Mars and collect soil samples that will be studied by scientists on Earth over the next decade.

The robotic duo’s performance has exceeded expectations. While the helicopter has already made more than 29 flights without any major problems, the rover has started to choose, by itself, which rocks to photograph.

To select rocks of interest, the Perseverance rover uses Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science (AEGIS) software. It was developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for other missions, and was adapted for the SuperCam instrument (the one that fired the shots).

During its operation, AEGIS sends requests to the Perseverance Navigation Camera (Navcam) to take pictures. It then analyzes the images for rocks, prioritizing them for further analysis according to size, brightness and other characteristics. “It then initiates a sequence where the SuperCam fires the laser to determine the chemical composition of one or two priority targets in the NavCam photos,” explained Roger Wiens, SuperCam principal investigator.

Wiens noted that, normally, when the rover selects its targets, observations do not take place until the next day. “If the rover chooses its next targets, it can shoot at them right away,” he said. The advantage of having the SuperCam instrument analysis results available is that the team can quickly note chemical compositions of interest, with time to decide if further analysis is needed before moving on to explore the planet.