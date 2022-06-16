Rubens Menin, patron of the Atltico, leaves Forbes’ list of billionaires

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Rubens Menin, one of the investors in Atltico, lost his fortune and left Forbes’ traditional list of billionaires

Atltico patron, businessman Rubens Menin lost a great fortune and left the Forbes billionaires list. The report was published by the American business and economics magazine this Wednesday (15th).

Forbes’ list of billionaires takes into account those who have more than US$ 1 billion in assets (approximately R$ 5 billion at the current price). With a sudden drop in the values ​​of the companies’ own shares, Menin saw his name drop off the list.

From July 2021 to the present day, Rubens Menin’s fortune has dropped from $3.9 billion to less than $1 billion. In the period, there was a big drop in the shares of MRV and Banco Inter, companies of which the patron is the owner.

In July of last year, MRV’s shares were sold at R$ 16.50. This Thursday, it is possible to buy a share in MRV for R$ 8.26. The values ​​translate into a drop of practically 50%.





The financial market sees a vertiginous fall. The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly influenced the economic situation in Brazil, which is trying to curb the growth of inflation.

In the balance of the first quarter of 2022, however, MRV profited BRL 78.2 million. Net sales reached R$ 1.7 billion.