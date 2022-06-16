Rural producers must suffer from a new increase in the Selic rate

The new interest rate increase should have a strong impact on the country’s agricultural production. Know more.

With the new meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), on the 14th and 15th of June, there was a new increase in the Selic rate, which rose to 13.25% per year. This increase directly impacts the agricultural sector, as it makes financing even more difficult.

The high interest rate harms the activities and sectors that need credit. Rural producers are increasingly finding it difficult to keep up with the interest level set by the private market. It is advisable to resort to financing with controlled rates. Many hope that the Safra Plan will be able to stabilize the situation.

For the president of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of São Paulo (FAESP), Fábio Meirelles, with interest at very high levels, the offer may decrease, which causes an increase in the prices of products. In this way, the poorest population will be the most affected, since the production of basic food will be affected.

According to Agência Brasil, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), Marcos Montes, is discussing with the Ministry of Economy the possibility that the 2022/2023 Crop Plan will be 22.4% higher than the previous one.

Crop Plan

The federal government’s Safra Plan is aimed at Agribusiness, with the objective of technologically modernizing and applying best practices in the field. It encompasses a set of policies that guarantee the necessary credit for the producer to invest and pay for production.

The Plan is launched annually, from July to June of the following year, according to the Brazilian agricultural harvest calendar.

The last edition 2021/2022 released the amount of R$ 251 billion to support Brazilian agricultural production. For this year, the Minister of the Mapa portfolio seeks to make at least R$ 300 billion viable, with R$ 22 billion destined to equalize the interest rate.

Recently, the Ministry of Economy authorized the partial return of the Safra Plan loan negotiations.

Rural Insurance

Rural Insurance is one of the main agricultural policy instruments that acts to protect the producer from losses triggered by adverse weather phenomena. According to Minister Marcos Montes, for 2023, the expectation is to reach R$ 2 billion for insurance.

Image: Dan Meyers / Unsplash.com