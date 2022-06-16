Samsung launches QN90B gamer TV in Brazil for from R$ 5,414

Samsung has just announced the arrival of its new Gamer TV here in Brazil, the Neo QLED QN90B. It has an LCD screen and is the company’s most advanced model for those who like to enjoy games in higher quality and performance. Here, the new TV comes with 4 size options and also has news such as Mini LED lighting.

Samsung’s new Gamer Neo QLED QN90B TV promises to bring more real images, with more colors and contrasts, as well as important features for gamers such as a 144 Hz screen refresh rate, among others. Find out more about the novelty.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90B has gaming features

The Neo QLED QN90B was announced by Samsung at the beginning of the year, during CES 2022, and finally arrives in Brazil for the gamer audience. Here it can be found in versions of 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches.

The 43 and 50-inch versions are highlighted as they come as direct competitors of LG’s C1 and C2 OLED TVs, which have 42 and 48 inches. Both have a VA LCD screen, which ensures greater control of image contrast and higher levels to deliver 100% color volume. This function is even improved when combined with quantum dots.

Another detail that makes the image even more realistic is the Mini LED lighting system, which replaces each conventional LED with 40 exclusive Mini LEDs that can be activated or deactivated independently, so it can deliver images with more accurate blacks and consequently better visualization. even in the darkest scenes.

The TVs have a Neo Quantum 4K processor, which guarantees great processing of both image and sound, as well as being responsible for smart features such as upscaling to 4K resolution. The operating system is Tizen, which comes with a variety of applications installed and even supports voice commands with Bixby, Alexa or Google Assistant. You can still use it to manage other smart devices with SmartThings and even make video calls with Google Duo.

They have the Multi View feature, where it is possible to split the screens to show different contents. Connectivity is on account of Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band and also Bluetooth 5.2. In addition, they have 4 HDMI ports and a LAN port if you want to connect the internet via cable.

The new Neo QLED QN90B offers a beautiful and modern design, the Neo Slim, which brings a thin body for more softness to the environment and its edges are very thin, almost imperceptible. The remote control is SolarCell, which supports charging through ambient light.

They are also capable of playing HDR content such as HDR10+ in Adaptive and Gaming modes, HLG for streaming and HGiG in games. The 53-inch and 50-inch Neo QLED QN90B TVs also feature Quantum HDR 1500 technology, which provides a maximum brightness level of 1,500 nits when playing this type of content.

Another highlight is that they offer 4K resolution to deliver maximum quality, in addition to the 144 Hz refresh rate that makes images form faster and more fluidly.

This speed in the formation of images and in the responses to the games is also improved thanks to the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which manages to synchronize the consoles and the video cards with the screen and with that the frames are generated quickly and without breaks.

This FreeSync sync is also maintained even at a low frame rate (below 48 FPS) thanks to the TV’s gaming capabilities. Another outstanding feature is the automatic low latency mode, which already activates the Game mode when it detects the connection to a computer or a console. This ensures that commands executed by peripherals are not delayed.

Regarding the audio, it changes depending on the Neo QLED QN90B version. In the 43-inch version, it has a 2.0-channel system with a power of 20 W. In the 50-inch version, it already changes to a 2.2-channel system with a power of 40 W. Both offer Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. For those who want a more complete experience, it is still possible to connect them with Samsung’s own soundbar system.

Larger versions have some differences

The larger 55-inch and 65-inch versions have most of these features seen in the smaller versions. The difference is that these models do not offer 144 Hz, but 120 Hz in the screen refresh rate. They also lack HGiG and HDR for gaming and LED Clear Motion to lessen motion blur. It also doesn’t have Dolby Atmos.

One improvement, however, is that they offer Quantum HDR 2000, not 1500 like the smaller models, which is capable of delivering peak brightness of 2,000 nits instead of 1,500. The sound system is also more advanced, with 4.2.2 channels and 60 W of power in both.

price and availability

The new Samsung Neo QLED QN90B are already on sale on the Samsung website and several retailers. The suggested prices are R$5,999 for the 43-inch version, R$6,499 for the 50-inch version, R$7,499 for the 55-inch version and R$11,399 for the 65-inch version.

Until June 30th, anyone who buys the 43-inch or 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90B TV models can choose one of the promotional bundles to take away free products. Options are Bundle 1 with a Samsung HW-Q600B soundbar, Bundle 2 with two DualSense PS5 controllers and a Logitech G935 gaming headset, and Bundle 3 with two Xbox Series X|S controllers and a Logitech G935 gaming headset.

Source: Samsung