Santos defender has new problem, delays recovery and Bustos should lose starter for longer

Player has been a starter in the position and now the trend is for him to be reevaluated to be low for a month

After the 2-1 victory against Juventude, away from home, last Tuesday (14), in a match valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, Santos interrupted a bad sequence in the national competition and climbed the table. Now with 17 points, the team led by Fabián Bustos is on the tail of the G-6 with the group fighting for a spot in the Copa Libertadores da América.

However, the supporters and the coaching staff of the Praia alvinegro still have concerns after the victory. That’s because the club’s medical department starts to get more and more crowded and, now, a team holder has a new problem. This is Madson, who is recovering from a moderate injury to the biceps femoris in his left thigh. On the other hand, he contracted Covid-19 and is away.

The initial period estimated by the Santos DM for recovery was four weeks so that the right-back could train normally. Now, the trend is that his recovery will be delayed and he will be away from the lawns for more than a month. In addition to him, defender Maicon, who felt discomfort in his thigh against Juventude, will undergo tests, but doctors at Peixe hope it is not serious.

On the other hand, forwards Léo Baptistão, recovered from a thigh injury, and Ângelo, who should win minutes after a muscle rebalancing process, leave the DM. With that, the likely lineup of Santos to face Bragantino, on Saturday (18), has: João Paulo; Lucas Braga, Emiliano Velázquez (Kaiky), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Sandry (Bruno Oliveira); Rwan (Baptistan), Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

