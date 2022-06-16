Santos maintains interest in forward Emmanuel Martínez | saints

The 28-year-old Argentine player was already a target for Peixe earlier this year, but the Ecuadorian team turned down the Brazilian team’s offer at the time.

Despite the interest, Santos must wait for the opening of the international transfer window, on July 18, to try to advance the situation.

The financial issue can be an obstacle in the release of the Argentine. Barcelona own 50% of the player’s economic rights. The rest belong to a group of entrepreneurs. The Ecuadorian team expects to receive at least US$2.5 million (approximately R$12.6 million) for their share.

In March, Barcelona considered that the values ​​offered by Santos for 50% of Martínez’s economic rights were low. In addition, the striker was seen as an important part of the team’s season, which would not have time to make up for the loss in that transfer window.

In addition to the financial issue, Santos would need to deal with the number of foreigners in the squad. Today, there are six players from other nationalities in the group. In national competitions, there is a limit of five foreigners per match.

At the beginning of the year, Emmanuel Martínez was one of the names approved by coach Fabián Bustos to reinforce Santos’ attack. The player usually plays open on the left. The forward has played 17 games this season, with two goals scored and two assists.

In addition to being a left winger, he has played as an attacking midfielder and right winger. Revealed by River Plate, he also played for San Martín and Chacarita Juniors before being traded to Ecuador’s Deportivo Cuenca. In 2020, he was loaned to Barcelona de Guayaquil, who signed him after his loan expired.

