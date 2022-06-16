São Paulo confirms 3rd case in the state

The São Paulo State Health Department confirmed today a third case of monkeypox in the state. According to the folder, the patient is a 31-year-old man admitted to the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, with “a good clinical picture”.

Today Rio de Janeiro also confirmed a case of the disease. As a result, Brazil has registered at least five cases of monkeypox.

In a note, the São Paulo Health Department stated that the case is considered imported, since the man has a history of traveling to European countries. The results of tests carried out by Instituto Adolfo Lutz left yesterday.

“The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality, in partnership with the State, monitors the case and their respective contacts”, informed the secretary.

Two other cases had already been confirmed in the state, also considered imported: one in the capital and one in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. In addition to the cases in São Paulo and the one registered in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, there is also a confirmation in Porto Alegre (RS).

monitored suspicions

On Saturday (11), the Minas Gerais Health Department reported that it had been notified of the death of a person on suspicion of monkeypox. Details of the age and sex of the patient, who lived in Uberlândia and worked in Araguari, both in the Triângulo Mineiro region, were not provided, according to the government.

Also on Saturday, Maranhão notified the first suspected case in the state. The Secretary of State for Health reported that the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Maranhão started the analysis of the samples. The patient is a 30-year-old man, resident in São Luís, hospitalized on June 8 in the municipal public network.

In the country there are also suspected cases in Pacatuba (CE), Blumenau (SC), Dionísio Cerqueira (SC), and Rio Crespo (RO), where there are two suspects.

A suspect in the city of Macaé (RJ) was ruled out yesterday, as well as another patient accompanied in Mato Grosso do Sul.

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

“Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions” , informed the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person;

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

Know the symptoms

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Risk of death is low

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries — with a fatality rate of around 10% — and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate. , of 1%.

The still incipient genomic surveillance shows that the virus circulating outside the African continent is the least lethal.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.

Smallpox vaccine protects

Studies show that prior smallpox vaccination can be effective against monkeypox by up to 85%. This is because both viruses belong to the same family and therefore there is a degree of cross protection due to the genetic homology between them.

However, as smallpox was eradicated over 40 years ago, there are currently no vaccines available to the general public.