São Paulo confirms third case of monkeypox

Another case of monkeypox occurs in the state of São Paulo. It was confirmed by the Adolfo Lutz Institute. The patient is a man. He lives in the city of São Paulo and is 31 years old. He is hospitalized at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas with a good clinical picture. According to the State Department of Health, the patient has a history of travel to Europe. The secretariat also informed that he and his contacts are isolated and monitored.

Last week, two other occurrences of monkeypox were confirmed in the state. Last Thursday (9), the government of São Paulo confirmed the first case in the country: a resident of the capital of São Paulo who is hospitalized at Emílio Ribas, with a good evolution of the clinical picture.

The second record was detected in a 29-year-old man, who is isolated at his residence in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state. Both occurrences were considered imported, as the patients had a history of traveling abroad.

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday (15) that it has already been notified about this new case in São Paulo and about a new patient in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

He is a 38-year-old Brazilian, residing in London, who arrived in Brazil on June 11 to visit his family. According to the ministry, the patient is in isolation at home. His clinical picture is stable.

According to the Ministry of Health, with these two new confirmations, there are now five cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazil: three in São Paulo, one in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro. Eight cases are still under investigation. The ministry also informed that the death that was under investigation in Minas Gerais was ruled out for monkeypox. The causes of this death are still under investigation.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse. The disease is also transmitted by respiratory secretions and by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but the clinical pictures are usually mild, requiring care and observation of the lesions.

According to the Health Department, the first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas.

For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as with any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

Vaccine

The vaccine applied against traditional or human smallpox, called smallpox, maintained some protection against monkeypox. But, according to the Butantan Institute, this immunizing agent stopped being applied a long time ago, since smallpox was eradicated in the early 1980s. As a result, people under the age of 40 have never been immunized in Brazil.

Butantan informed that, currently, there is another vaccine against smallpox, also indicated against monkeypox, produced by the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavaria Northean. However, this vaccine is not produced on a large scale, that is, there is not a sufficient number of doses for distribution on a worldwide scale.

