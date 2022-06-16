see the main common and the most serious symptoms

As if the covid-19 and the flu were not enough, now dengue is also on the rise in several regions of Brazil. This year alone, Brazil has recorded more cases of the disease than all of last year — with a steady increase in recent weeks.

Contrary to what many think, dengue is not just a summer disease and can generate outbreaks in winter — although mosquito reproduction is in fact favored by the rains that normally occur in summer in regions of Brazil such as the Southeast.

In the midst of this, it is necessary to pay attention to the main symptoms of dengue – which, in some cases, can be similar to those of covid-19 or the flu, but which have important differences. Find out below the most important information about the symptoms of the disease and when you should be aware.

What are the main symptoms of dengue?

For most people, the symptoms of dengue may not be felt. For others, they can be mild and even more serious like hemorrhage or shock. However, in general, the symptoms of dengue are varied and the following manifestations can be observed:

Erythema (allergy-like red patches)

Body ache

Myalgia (muscle pain)

Fatigue

Headache

Pain in the back of the eyes

Fever (greater than 38.5°C)

loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Infectologist Bernardo Montesanti Machado de Almeida, from the Epidemiology Service of the CHC-UFPR (Complex of the Hospital de Clínicas of the Federal University of Paraná), warns that the symptoms are often mild and pass on their own (they are self-limiting). Fever, for example, may not be high, nor will it be accompanied by a headache. As these manifestations are unspecific, they end up being ignored.

“The big problem with dengue is that when the virus is disseminated and, therefore, many people are affected, the frequency of severe cases can be significant”, observes the doctor.

What are the symptoms of dengue in severe cases?

The symptoms of dengue in severe cases are similar to those of mild illness. The difference is that on the third or fourth day of infection, hemorrhagic shock occurs (the person loses blood, which causes the heart to lose the ability to pump the necessary amount to nourish various organs of the body), and severe dehydration. The warning signs are as follows:

severe abdominal pain

persistent vomiting

accelerated breathing

Mucosal bleeding or other bleeding

Fatigue

Agitation or mental confusion

Some people will still have neurological conditions, such as seizures and irritability.

A common legend that circulates is that if you catch dengue for the second time, the disease will develop into the hemorrhagic type — more serious —, however, this is not quite the case.

Recurrent infections can have more serious presentations, but this is not the rule. There are those who can get very bad in a first infection and there are those who may not even need hospitalization in a reinfection, according to infectologists.

How do I know if I really have dengue, covid-19 or the flu?

At the consultation, the doctor may request laboratory tests to diagnose dengue, which begin with a blood count. The Ministry of Health provides kits for a rapid test, for early detection (1 to 3 days of illness). Ideally, the test should be performed on the first day of symptoms, which will often allow the release of the result before the onset of fever.

But there are other types of tests, which can be done at different times in the course of the disease. Check out:

First 5 days:

MS1 antigen test

Molecular biology test (PCR)

after 5 days

Antibody test (IGM)

For those who already had

If doubts about the diagnosis persist, the doctor may research other diseases such as zika, yellow fever, chikungunya, respiratory infections in general, rhinovirus, influenza and covid-19 itself.

*With information from articles published on 03/30/2021 and 05/26/2022