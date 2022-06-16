See when it ends and know details of “Travessia”

Pantanal is having the biggest hit at Globo.

However, the Globe already hit the hammer when the last chapter of wetland. The remake written by Bruno Luperi It was one of the biggest hits of the Globe of recent times. The leaflet starring Alanis Guillen and Jesuit Barbosa was slated to have 150 chapters, where it would end in mid-September.

However, due to the success in ibope, wetland was stretched and will have its final shown on October 14th. On the 17th of October, it will premiere Crossingthe remake surrogate will be written by Gloria Perez.

The feuilleton will have in its cast names such as Lucy Alves, Luci Pereira, Cassia Kiss, Giovanna Antonelli, Dandara Mariana, Rodrigo Lombardi, Alexandre Nero, Chay Suede, Drica Moraes, Jade Picon, Grazi Massafera, Rômulo Estrela, Vanessa Giácomo, Stênio Garcia and Juliana Paiva are confirmed in the cast of the new production of the station.

The feuilleton will address fake news, debuting right in the middle of the electoral period. Crossing will also talk about how society has been transformed with technology. The protagonist of the novel will be BreezeInterpreted by Lucy Alvesa young woman who lives in Maranhão with her boyfriend ari (Chay Suede). Their relationship will be shaken with the arrival of the hacker Ottolived by Romulo Estrela.

along the plot of Gloria Perez, Breeze will be the victim of a virtual crime by having montages with his face spread across social networks. It is then that she will approach Ottomuch to the dismay of ariwho will show his villainy traits and will do everything to keep the two away in the replacement of wetland. In addition to the technological revolution, the feuilleton will take place in the Northeast and also in Portugal according to Notícias da TV.

SAVE JORGE BACK?

Several actors from Save Jorge will return in Crossingalthough Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero and Luci Pereira will play the same characters in the 2012 soap opera. The actress who just went off the air in The More Life, the Better! will revive the delegate Hello and now she will be in charge of investigating a fake news scheme. She will have the help of the hacker Otto.

who also comes back steniolived by Alexandre Neroand Creuza (Luci Pereira). The three characters were very successful in Save Jorge, also written by Gloria Perez. In the 2012 newsletter, stenio was the husband of Hello.

The character was a lawyer, owner of a law firm, and he always ordered the release of those his wife arrested. Already Creuza was the couple’s maid and won over the public with her sense of humor and catchphrase “I believe, Dona Helo!”. Gloria Perez promise with your Crossing!