See which medicines can be consumed during the treatment of Covid

Although Covid-19 is no longer a new disease and causes only mild symptoms in most vaccinated patients, there is still a lot of doubt about how to treat the condition. If at the beginning of the pandemic many drugs were considered to deal with the infection (chloroquine and ivermectin, for example, were some of the drugs tested and discarded), with immunization, the solution for the mild condition is simple.

Like other viral diseases, the treatment of Covid-19 is symptomatic, that is, medications are indicated to alleviate the symptoms of the infection. “We can provide some medicines to comfort the patient: anti-inflammatories, analgesics, antiallergics, nasal corticosteroids. All of this can be used to improve symptoms, but there is no proof that they will reduce the time for the disease to manifest”, teaches general practitioner Lucas Albanaz, coordinator of the Medical Clinic at Hospital Santa Lúcia Gama.

The most common anti-inflammatories and analgesics are ibuprofen, dipyrone, diclofenac, nimesulide and paracetamol. Antiallergic and nasal corticosteroids must be prescribed by the doctor.

Some preliminary studies early in the pandemic suggested that the anti-inflammatory ibuprofen could be harmful when used in people infected with Covid-19. However, the general practitioner says there is no scientific proof and no studies have shown that the medication can be linked to more severe cases.

The infectious disease doctor at Hospital Anchieta de Brasília Cesar Carranza points out that the greatest risk is when anti-inflammatory drugs are used in excess or in people with some previous diseases, such as kidney problems. “In these, when used in excess or without indication, the drugs can worsen kidney function”, he explains.

The infectologist also points out that anti-inflammatories are known to cause digestive problems such as reflux, gastritis and even gastric or duodenal ulcers, and therefore, it is important not to abuse them.

severe covid

Albanaz adds that the medications molnupiravir and Paxlovid have studies proving their effectiveness in protecting against severe cases of Covid-19 in patients with comorbidities and at high risk of developing complicated cases of infection, but, although already approved by Anvisa, they are not yet available. in Brazil.

“The effectiveness of the first is 65% and the second, up to 85%. But these are medications that are not yet available in Brazil and can only be used for patients with comorbidities, as with the others there was no evidence of improvement. We also have some monoclonal antibodies that show good results: however, they are very expensive drugs and are also not available in the Brazilian market”, comments the general practitioner.

***Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Treatments for Covid-19 may vary according to the table presented. In milder cases, where there is muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, intense cough and fever, rest and the use of certain medications can help relieve symptoms. MSD/Play ***new-treatments-covid In more severe cases, where the patient has difficulty breathing or has chest pain, hospital treatment is necessary.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Anvisa-treatment-Covid-19 In Brazil, some drugs were authorized by Anvisa as a treatment for Covid-19. One of them is baricitinib, which is strongly recommended for patients with severe cases of the infection, as it increases the probability of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***new-treatments-covid The drug works by decreasing the damage caused by the coronavirus to cells and decreases inflammation. It is supplied in the form of 2 mg or 4 mg tablets and should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.Aitor Diago/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab is another drug authorized by the regulatory agency as a treatment for Covid-19. However, it is only indicated for mild cases of the disease and should be used when the first symptoms appear.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid According to the pharmaceutical company GSK, sotrovimab is effective against mutations of the coronavirus, as well as those that characterize the Ômicron variant. The drug is injectable and its use is restricted to hospitals.EThamPhoto/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-2.jpg Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is another authorized treatment. According to studies, the drug is indicated for patients with severe conditions. It is able to reduce mortality only when the use of oxygen is necessary.Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Despite being indicated by health agencies, corticosteroids should not be used without medical advice, as it can worsen the clinical picture if used early.Nitat Termmee/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Anvisa also granted permission for the use of the REGN-COV antibody cocktail. Treatment is indicated for people who are showing the first symptoms of the disease and do not need hospitalization, but who are at greater risk of developing severe conditions.Yulia-Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-1.jpg For the use of the cocktail, which contains two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, a medical prescription is required. It is applied via intravenous infusion and, according to the manufacturer, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70%. In severe cases, the drug should not be used, as it may worsen the condition.FG Trade / Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Like corticosteroids, interleukin-6 receptor blockers are also indicated to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19, as they reduce death from the disease. However, for the use of the drug, a medical prescription is necessary, as misuse can worsen the patient’s condition.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid All medicines authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency are for restricted hospital use and are treatments for people who have coronavirus. To date, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing infection with the disease. Geber86/ Getty Images 0

Corticosteroids and respiratory diseases

The treatment of some respiratory conditions, such as chronic bronchitis crises, rely on the use of corticosteroids, which are also usually indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 in cases of hospitalization and when there is a need for oxygen supplementation.

According to infectious disease specialist Carranza, the drug does not provide benefits for the treatment of common respiratory diseases, such as colds, flu, pharyngitis, tonsillitis and mild Covid-19 itself.

“The use of corticosteroids has several risks, especially when administered at high doses and for prolonged periods. Those who use it can have from gastric problems, through the decrease in defenses, and even psychiatric or bone problems due to continued use in high doses. Therefore, treatment must always be accompanied by a professional, who must weigh whether the benefit of using corticosteroids outweighs the risk”, guides the doctor.

drug interaction

Carranza points out that interactions between drugs, such as anticoagulants, antibacterials, antiparasitics and even hormones can occur, but are not exclusive to Covid-19. According to him, the drugs that can cause more harm than relief are those with demonstrated ineffectiveness, such as the “covid kit”, which has not passed clinical tests.

“Their use can cause adverse effects, drug interactions and even give a false sense of security to patients who use them”, warns the doctor.

The general clinician Albanaz explains there are no reports of medications that can cause more serious cases of Covid-19 so far. “As we have no evidence of medications with absolute contraindications, we cannot say that”, he emphasizes.

Who has chronic diseases should stop routine medication?

Those who have chronic diseases also tend to have fears about continuous use medicines. Carranza says that when a person uses several medications, medical follow-up is necessary, but he reassures: “Most of the time, there is no risk of aggravating the Sars-CoV-2 infection. Most people do not need to discontinue the use of continuous use drugs, but this behavior must be individualized for each person”.

Albanaz also stresses that patients with chronic diseases and hypertensive patients should not stop using medication when they contract the coronavirus. “There are no reports of any unfavorable outcomes during continued use while infected with Covid-19,” she points out.

autoimmune diseases

There is also no evidence that patients with autoimmune diseases should stop using specific medications. According to Carranza, in general, most of the drugs that these patients use continuously do not harm or worsen the infection, but a medical evaluation is always preferable.

“Some drugs must be well evaluated by a professional to determine whether their use should be suspended while Covid-19 symptoms last, to be resumed later, when the patient is considered cured”, he adds.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.