Senator Roraimense visits Venezuelan parliament

At the initiative of the Federal Senate, a delegation chaired by Senator Chico Rodrigues (União Brasil) is on an institutional visit to Caracas, Venezuela, for preliminary talks with the Venezuelan National Assembly.

Rodrigues is president of the Brazil-Venezuela Commission, created in the Federal Senate, with the aim of promoting meetings and applying efforts to improve trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The senator recorded a video explaining that he was in the Venezuelan Parliament, seeking to improve the relationship between the two countries. Brazil and Venezuela have not had a good relationship since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government.

“We are visiting the facilities of the Venezuelan parliament to maintain parliamentary diplomacy relations so that we can assure the two countries a closer relationship in the social, political, economic and obviously parliamentary areas as well. It is a reason for joy to be here in Caracas at the national assembly participating in this historic moment,” said Chico Rodrigues.

The president of the Venezuelan parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, spoke about the reception to Brazilians.

“We are very honored to welcome Senator Chico Rodrigues and the entire entourage from Brazil to our sister republic, for which we have a very large and firm and very close history, because in addition to geographical proximity, we also have a very similar culture. I am very honored and very happy to welcome our dear Brazilian parliamentarians here”