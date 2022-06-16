Short cervix: understand the condition of fitness influencer Carol Borba – 06/15/2022

When she found out she was pregnant, Carol Borba, 36, a physical education professional and businesswoman in the fit market, didn’t think twice: with the doctor’s approval, she decided that she would try to maintain her exercise routine until the end of her pregnancy.

Passionate about training since her early teens, the fitness influencer, who has over 4.9 million YouTube subscribers and 1.8 million Instagram followers, continued to run on the street, doing aerobics with jumps, squats and lifting weights, but only until the 5th month.

In the 22nd week of pregnancy, during a prenatal exam, she discovered that she has a short cervix. The condition increases the risk of a premature birth, so Borba had to slam on the brakes.

“When the doctor told me it was a shock, because I was doing very well, running in the street, jumping and doing everything. end of pregnancy”, says Borba.

The physical education professional did not have to abandon training entirely, but impact exercises should be put aside at least until baby Diana arrives. In order not to leave the “butterflies” —as she nicknames the followers— in hand, the most intense workouts now air on Borba’s social networks alongside a friend who is also a physical education teacher.

Respecting the restrictions of her condition, she didn’t stop training either. “I can still do pilates, bike at home, and localized exercises. It’s not like before, but I want to stay active until the end of pregnancy.”

“The benefits that the exercises brought me before pregnancy were potentiated in the last months, because pregnancy brings a lot of fatigue”, she says. “Sometimes, I’m at home and I say ‘I’m not going to train today’, but when I have a training live, for example, I train and it’s a feeling of relief, of mission accomplished. I start lazy and end up refreshed.”

What is and what causes a short cervix

The cervix is ​​the part located at the end of the vagina. Obstetric studies in fetal medicine have already shown that the region should measure more than 2.5 centimeters between the 18th and 24th week of gestation. If it is smaller than that, the cervix is ​​considered “short”—Carol Borba’s, for example, measures 2.2 centimeters.

“The cervix is ​​like a valve that keeps the uterus closed during pregnancy to reduce the risk of premature birth”, compares João Bosco Borges, obstetrician and postgraduate coordinator at the Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa Sírio-Libanês (SP). ). “If it is short, in medicine it is considered ‘incompetent'”.

When the cervix is ​​short, the pressure exerted by the growing baby can cause it to open before the child is ready to be born.

There is no specific cause for a smaller cervix, explains the doctor. There is also no behavior that can trigger the condition: “It is never the patient’s fault, because it is an anatomical issue”.

How is the diagnosis made?

Common pregnancy symptoms like back pain and abdominal cramping can be signs of a short cervix. But like Borba, most women who have the condition are asymptomatic.

The most reliable method for diagnosing the complication is endovaginal ultrasound. According to the obstetrician of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, the measurement of the cervix should be done between 18 and 23 weeks, that is, in the second trimester of pregnancy.

What are the risks?

Image: Dragos Gontariu/Unsplash

The risks of having a premature birth are significantly higher among pregnant women with a smaller cervix than among those with the ideal size.

But that doesn’t mean that a pregnant woman with a smaller cervix is ​​doomed to have a premature birth, explains Borges. “It means that she is a patient who must be watched very carefully and needs to be more at rest”, guides the doctor.

The obstetrician points out that the inverse reasoning is also valid, that is, having a normal-sized cervix does not automatically prevent the baby from being born prematurely: “It’s no use having a 3 cm cervix and having a urine infection, for example, because urinary tract infection is the main cause of premature birth”.

“But if everything is fine with the pregnancy and that cervix is ​​above 2.5 cm, the chance of premature delivery due to a short cervix is ​​enormously reduced. On the other hand, if the cervix is ​​below 2.5 cm, the risk of premature birth caused by the short cervix”, he summarizes.

What is the treatment?

There are basically three ways of treating a short cervix, says Borges. The ideal path for each case must be evaluated by a professional.

One of them is progesterone, known as the “pregnancy hormone”. The substance helps to prevent contractions and, thus, contributes to the maintenance of pregnancy. Women can receive it as a weekly injection or as a daily vaginal medication, until about 34 to 36 weeks into pregnancy.

The so-called “Arabin pessary” is a silicone ring inserted into the vagina to keep the cervix closed, as if it were a “lid”. The placement of the ring, explains Borges, is performed by an obstetrician.

There is also the possibility of having a minor surgery known as “cervical cerclage”, in which a stitch is placed on the cervix to help keep it closed. This option is indicated for cases of women who have had other premature births or spontaneous abortions, for example.