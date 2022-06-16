Silvio Santos commands the Press Trophy; Check the list of sellers | TV

Silvio Santos commands the Press TrophyLourival Ribeiro / SBT
Published 06/16/2022 08:01
Rio – Silvio Santos presented the 58th edition of the Press Trophy this Wednesday night. The award contemplated the best of 2021 in different categories, along with the Internet Trophy. In the Press Trophy, the three most voted by the public were presented in alphabetical order to the judges, who decided the best. As for the Internet Trophy, the Internet user himself chose his favorite.
The jury this year was formed by journalists Keila Jimenez, Leão Lobo, Fefito, Cristina Padiglione, Valença Sotero, Márcia Piovesan, Flávio Ricco, Sonia Abrão, Tony Góes, Nelson Rubens and Léo Dias.
Silvio Santos also received on stage artists who were awarded in other years and, since then, they have not been able to come to pick up the statuette because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first to pick up the trophy was Sophia Valverde, elected the best actress of 2018, for her outstanding role in “As Aventuras de Poliana”.
“Study is always very important, so we always have to have a second option. I intend to go to a college that I like, for example, fashion. But what I want and intend to continue is living on an acting career”, commented Sophia. , which is currently in “Poliana Moça”.
Beside her father, Rebeca said she was honored by the moment. “I came especially to receive (the trophy)”. She also had fun answering the question about what she’s been doing with her life at the moment. “I’m a housewife. I’m taking care of my husband.”
Silvio Santos joked and got a lot of laughs from everyone when he said that Carlos Alberto has “his foot in the grave”, asking who will replace him when he passes away. In a good mood, the comedian replied: “Marcelo (son). Only he will be very old. I like to live”, he reported during a long chat with the presenter and journalist Nelson Rubens, who was in charge of delivering the trophies.
“I am very excited to be here, for this award, for everything. For the accomplishments as a woman, mother, professional… It’s been 17 uninterrupted years on Sundays talking to the Brazilian family and I just have to thank you. I’m so happy,” she added.
Danilo Gentili couldn’t hold back his tears during the meeting with Silvio. “I’ve never kissed your ass, but I’m going to do it today. I’m a big fan of yours. I get nervous on your side, because, in addition to being your fan, you’re my boss. So I never know if I ask for an autograph or if I’m going to be fired,” he joked before continuing. “I want to thank Silvio Santos for creating SBT and all the people who work at SBT. When I was a kid, SBT was very special in my life and today it continues to be special on another level. It’s where I work and the people I love work with me.”
“Here we work as a family. I come to work with people I love, friends of mine… Today I go out on the street and see children, adults, old people, couples saying to me: ‘I love your work. difference in my life. I come home tired, turn on the TV and relax.’
The last guest was Patrícia Abravanel. “I’m representing here the entire team that works with me. In all aspects: the productions, the costume people, content, the people who do hair, dress… So many people to make me a presenter. Thank you”, she said.
Check out the winners:
Best singer
Internet Trophy – Sandy
Best Comedy Program
Internet Trophy – Vai que Cola
Best Auditorium Program
Internet Trophy – Silvio Santos Program
best novel
Internet Trophy – A Place in the Sun
Best TV presenter
Internet Trophy – Renata Vasconcellos
Best Actor in a Novel
Internet Trophy – Selton Mello
best tv show
Internet Trophy – Silvio Santos Program
Best TV Newspaper
Internet Trophy – Jornal Nacional
Best actress
Internet Trophy – Regina Casé
Best Interview Program
Internet Trophy – What story is this, Porchat?
Best Journalistic Program
Internet Trophy – Opinion in the Air
Best TV Presenter
Internet Trophy – Silvio Santos
Best singer
Internet Trophy – João