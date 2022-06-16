Singer Bruna Karla says gay marriage ‘a path of eternal death’ – DiversEM

Singer Bruna Karla stated that there is a path of liberation for LGBT people (photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Gospel singer Bruna Karla is being criticized on social media after a speech against LGBT marriage during the podcast of evangelical influencer, Karina Bacchi. In one of the speeches, she said that she would not go to a marriage between two men and that the same-sex relationship would be the ‘path of eternal death’.

During the interview, the singer reported that a friend had asked her if she was going to his wedding and she said she would only go if it was with a woman. “I was very honest and said: oh, when you marry a beautiful woman and full of God’s power, I will”. Then she added: “the day I accept to sing at a wedding with another man, I can stop singing about the Bible and about Jesus”.

Finally, Bruna stated that there is a path to liberation, hinting at a “gay cure”. On social media, netizens criticize the singer’s positioning. Some also recall personal experiences of LGBTphobia within religions. See some tweets:

in the end, Bruna Karla was sincere with the true vision of the believers for us LGBTs. This is exactly the vision: condemnatory, of %u201Dliberation%u201D and of eternal fire. My point is: why is the view of these people relevant or should it be taken into account? FUCK them. %u2014 VITTU (@euvittu) June 15, 2022

The business does not cancel Bruna Karla for being homophobic, the business cancels the evangelicals in general because they completely believe in this discourse. And to think that if Heaven is where these people are, then I’ll never want to be there. https://t.co/yrzKQED23a %u2014 Numanice ???%uD83C%uDFF3%uFE0F%u200D%u26A7%uFE0F (@Numanice__) June 16, 2022

I’m going to take advantage of Bruna Karla’s lines and talk about a thing: because being homosexual is something reprehensible and the lines of these pseudo Christians are not? These guys spend the whole year annihilating the lives of homosexuals, deducing what’s right and what’s wrong + %u2014 ulalau (@karoolpst1) June 16, 2022

The Estado de Minas report contacted the singer’s advice, but so far has not received a response.