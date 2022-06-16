Singer Bruna Karla says gay marriage ‘a path of eternal death’ – DiversEM

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Singer Bruna Karla says gay marriage ‘a path of eternal death’ – DiversEM 1 Views

singer Bruna Karla
Singer Bruna Karla stated that there is a path of liberation for LGBT people (photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Gospel singer Bruna Karla is being criticized on social media after a speech against LGBT marriage during the podcast of evangelical influencer, Karina Bacchi. In one of the speeches, she said that she would not go to a marriage between two men and that the same-sex relationship would be the ‘path of eternal death’.

During the interview, the singer reported that a friend had asked her if she was going to his wedding and she said she would only go if it was with a woman. “I was very honest and said: oh, when you marry a beautiful woman and full of God’s power, I will”. Then she added: “the day I accept to sing at a wedding with another man, I can stop singing about the Bible and about Jesus”.

Finally, Bruna stated that there is a path to liberation, hinting at a “gay cure”. On social media, netizens criticize the singer’s positioning. Some also recall personal experiences of LGBTphobia within religions. See some tweets:

The Estado de Minas report contacted the singer’s advice, but so far has not received a response.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Understand wave of censorship of gay scenes that affects ‘Lightyear’ – 06/16/2022 – Illustrated

“Lightyear”, “Everything Everywhere at Once”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved