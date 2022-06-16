Singer Delinha dies at 85

Singer Delinha passed away this Thursday (16), Corpus Christi holiday, in Campo Grande. The information was confirmed by the Dama do Rasqueado’s own son on social media.

As João Paulo Pompeu informed the Mediamax newspaperDelinha has been breathing with the help of oxygen since leaving the hospital at the end of May.

At 85, the lady of the rasqueado was recovering from her respiratory crisis with medical care at home and asked to continue praying for her recovery.

The cause of death has not yet been reported. She would have turned 86 on the 7th of September.

Delanira Pereira Goncalves

Known as Delinha or Dama do Rasqueado, Delanira Pereira Gonçalves was born in Vista Alegre — a district in the municipality of Maracaju, at 4 am on Monday, September 7, 1936. At home, her parents, maternal grandparents and some uncles lived.

Delinha lived there until the age of 4 and already sang songs like “oh, jardineira why are you so sad”, even though she couldn’t pronounce all the syllables correctly.

In Campo Grande, the singer’s father built a house in the Imbirussu neighborhood, where “Rua de Baixo” meets “Rua de Cima”, which later became, respectively, Avenida Bandeirantes and Tiradentes.

There, the family ran a “bolicho”, a dry and wet store. Some time later, the family moved a little further down, in the Amambaí neighborhood, in the house where she lived until her last days.