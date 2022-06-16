Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Today is a public holiday in Brazil and local markets will not be operating. But asset trading continues at full steam abroad. Check out the main highlights of the international financial news this Thursday, June 16th.

1. Post-Fed Markets, US Data

The global market rally that followed that of the Federal Reserve (Fed) began to fade as interpretations of the Fed’s action became clearer. The main takeaway appears to have been that the Fed is willing to risk recession to ease the economy and that it can continue to move aggressively to do so as long as the disruptions from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue.

US bond yields rose again overnight, and Treasury yields returned to 3.495% at 8:54 am – the day’s high – after trading up to 3.28% on Wednesday.

With bond market confidence fragile, the market is not in the best place to receive the US data dump for the day at 9:30 am, which includes weekly, the Philadelphia Fed Monthly Business Survey and – perhaps most importantly, given recent signs of housing weakness – and for May.

2. The Swiss National Bank steals the thunder from the Bank of England

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its key rate by 50 basis points and said it would consider reversing some of its massive currency purchases of the past decade, in the latest hawkish surprise from central banks around the world. The SNB’s move contrasts with the government’s refusal to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening last week.

The decision came just hours before a 25 basis point (BoE) rise, taking the rate from 1% to 1.25%. This is the BoE’s fifth consecutive high.

Yesterday, the Brazilian monetary authority raised interest rates for the 11th consecutive time since March 2021. Despite slowing the pace of the ongoing monetary tightening from 1 percentage point to half, the Brazilian monetary authority signaled another increase of 50 basis points or less. Now, Brazil’s interest rate is 13.25%.

3. One day down after yesterday’s high

US equities are set to reverse all of Wednesday’s gains and more at the open as the prospect of higher funding costs and a US recession force another valuation reassessment.

At 08:59, the contract fell 575.2 points or 1.88%, while the contract fell 2.3% and the contract fell 2.55%. Wall Street’s three major stock indexes rose between 1% and 2.5% on Wednesday.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Abbott Labs (NYSE:) (SA:), which had to pause infant formula production at one of its Midwest factories after flooding, adding to its ongoing problems with providing enough product to the market. Also in focus may be McDonald’s (NYSE:) (SA:), which agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle a tax claim in France, and the cosmetics industry, after Revlon (NYSE:) filed a claim. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

The , ETF that measures the performance of the main Brazilian stocks, operates at a low of 3.58% in pre-market operations. This means that, if the Brazilian market were open today, the day would be one of losses to , which closed the day before with a high of 0.73%.

The sharp drop would also be felt by the shares of Petrobras (SA:) and Vale (SA:). The ADRs of the Brazilian oil company (NYSE:) were down 2.59%, while those of the mining company (NYSE:) had losses of 2.52%.

4. Russia cuts gas supplies to Germany and Italy

European prices rose again as Russia cut supplies to its biggest customers Germany and Italy, the latest trade-off in the economic war between the West and Russia over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom (MCX:) has cut supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60% this week, while also saying it will cut supplies from Italy by 15%. At 09:05, the benchmark Dutch TTF contract for July was at 146 euros per megawatt hour, having started the week below 80 EUR/MWh.

Gazprom’s move comes two days after Germany formalized its seizure of the commercial arm of the Russian gas monopoly in Germany and a subsequent state-backed loan to finance purchases of alternative supplies. Gazprom risks losing its hold on its European buyers if it can fill EU storage facilities by the start of the autumn heating season.

Not coincidentally, the move also coincides with a visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. All three have tried to maintain contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion, much to the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

5. Oil hits two-week low on strong, recession fears

Crude oil prices, on the other hand, fell as the market began pricing in further US demand destruction later in the year. The strength of the , which has revived in response to the Fed’s aggressive action, is also making oil more expensive for emerging markets.

Also, there was little bullish news on supply as Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia’s oil production will increase by around 600,000 barrels a day this month from May, with decent prospects. for further increases in July.

At 9:06 am, the New York-traded futures contract was 1.86% lower at $113.03 a barrel. Oil, the world reference price quoted in London, fell 2.09%, at US$ 116.01 a barrel.