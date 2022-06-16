Student has strong allergy after eating shrimp; reaction can lead to death – 06/15/2022

On TikTok, student Amanda Souza Oliveira Nicândio, 22, showed how she looked after a strong allergy to shrimp. She ate a plate of seafood at a kiosk on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2021, but only now shared the video on the network, which reached 5 million views.

A resident of Belo Horizonte, Amanda says that she had already eaten shrimp on other occasions and did not imagine that she could suffer an allergic reaction to the food.

“I ate around 10 pm and when it was 10:40 pm my eye started to swell a lot. When we arrived at the UPA [Unidade de Pronto Atendimento] it was midnight and my face was already completely swollen. It was a matter of minutes.”

The student also had itching all over her body and her arm was swollen. On the day, she received several medications and, after a while, her face started to deflate. “When I was released, I was still swollen, people on the street kept looking at me. There was a woman who asked if I had been beaten,” she recalls.

body gives signs

According to Ariana Campos Yang, immunologist and director of Asbai (Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology), the most common thing is that the allergy warns that it is starting, with mild symptoms, such as itching, when the food is still in the mouth or minutes later. of consumption. “A lot of people have symptoms the first time they eat and only have the most severe reaction the second or third time,” she says.

According to her, the severity depends on the immune system at the time of contact. The more weakened, the faster the reaction progresses.

But allergies to seafood, sesame, peanuts and nuts are the most involved in fatal reactions, precisely because they affect more adults. “Adults tend to have less self-care, tend not to value mild symptoms, so they suffer more from these allergies,” says Yang.

Overall, the most common food-related symptoms are:

Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath;

Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea;

Hives and red patches on the skin;

Swelling in the soft parts, such as the mouth and eyes.

Allergy can lead to death

In more serious situations, the symptoms mentioned above can progress to glottis edema, which is a severe allergic reaction, with swelling in the throat, causing obstruction of airflow to the lungs and preventing breathing.

Anaphylaxis is an intense allergic reaction that can affect various organs, including the skin and mucosa, causing swelling in the region.

“Anaphylaxis usually occurs as a result of the ingestion of certain foods and medications or stings from insects, such as bees, wasps and ants”, says Alexandra Sayuri Watanabe, coordinator of the Scientific Department of Anaphylaxis at Asbai.

What to do?

As it happens very quickly —as Amanda mentioned at the beginning of the text—, it is best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

“It’s a matter of seconds and minutes. You have to go to the nearest hospital as soon as you notice symptoms,” suggests Yang. If it is anaphylaxis, an intramuscular injection of adrenaline is made, which has a very fast action.

Generally, when the individual is treated in time, he or she receives an action plan from the physician, which contains all the guidelines in case food contact (if any) recurs. In addition, it is recommended that the patient carry a toiletry bag containing an antiallergic, a bronchodilator and an adrenaline pen.

Some allergies take time to appear

Although allergies most often appear in childhood, it is possible for some people to develop the disease only in adulthood. The blame, according to experts, lies in an increased sensitivity of the immune system to certain foods or medicines, consumed frequently throughout life.

“Seafood allergy, for example, occurs more frequently in young adults, as we start to consume these foods from a certain age and not in the first years of life”, explains Luisa Karla Arruda, allergist and immunologist, and professor of Internal Medicine, Ribeirão Preto Medical School, USP.

* With information from reports published on 10/24/2019, 02/17/2022 and 03/08/2022.