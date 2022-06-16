SUPER OFFER | Galaxy S21 FE receives price cut with coupon at Magazine Luiza

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is the brand’s newest bet to conquer the cost-effective cellphone market. With good configurations, it is on offer at Magazine Luiza, for a much lower price than the launch price. It is worth checking out and highlighting the exclusive discount coupon for Canaltech in the link below:

About the Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE follows in the footsteps of one of Samsung’s biggest sellers on the market: the Galaxy S20 FE. Keeping the brand’s proposal to offer the public a cell phone focused on cost-effectiveness among its top-of-the-line models. This release comes with a design that reflects the proximity to the S21 line, bringing the same design as the more expensive models.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes animations and screen scrolling more fluid. The optical fingerprint reader is under the screen and it comes equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, in addition to 6 GB of RAM. They are components capable of running all current apps and games with great performance.

Cameras are also among the strengths of the Galaxy S21 FE, bringing a 12 MP main sensor (with Dual Pixel focus and optical stabilization), a 12 MP sensor for the ultrawide lens and an 8 MP telephoto camera for up to zoom. 30x. The front camera has 32 MP.

