Supernatural and Riverdale actor is tried for murdering his mother and planning to attack the Prime Minister of Canada

The actor confessed everything to the police!

Ryan Grantham was an actor who had been making a name for himself since he was nine years old, in famous titles such as riverdale and Supernatural. But his career came to an end after confessing to killing his own mother in 2020. The boy also said he intended to eliminate the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeaubut gave up before carrying out the act and turned himself in to the police.

The crime took place on March 31, 2020 while Grantham’s mother, Barbara Waite, 64 years old, played the piano. He approached her and fired a straight shot into the back of her head.

The attempt on Trudeau would not take place until the next day. Still not getting rid of his first victim, the boy covered his body with a sheet and left home determined to assassinate the prime minister, according to information released by G1.

In between both attacks, Ryan spent his time watching TV, practicing making Molotov cocktails, writing in a journal and recording videos next to his mother’s body.

Only then did the young man, then 22, set out to commit his next attack, but halfway through, he decided to give himself up. At the police station, Ryan told in detail the crime he had committed and also what he thought he would do. The plans to attempt the life of the Canadian politician were recorded in his diary.

The information was disclosed by the actor himself during his legal hearing that took place this week. If convicted, the actor who made Jeffery Augustine in riverdale and the little one Todd in Supernaturalyou could face life imprisonment.

The next session of the hearing is scheduled to take place next week.

