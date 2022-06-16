Tadeu regains sanity after breaking up with Guta in Pantanal

Thaddeus (José Loreto) and gutta (Julia Dalavia) embarked on an explosive romance in wetland, but from the beginning of the relationship, it was already possible to perceive that the union would be short, especially because of the insisted times in which Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) made it clear that she did not love the pawn, with total transparency. In the next chapters, Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will regain the sense he was losing and, by coincidence or not, it will be right after the breakup with his girlfriend.

Tadeu became more and more in love with Guta in the soap opera and it didn’t take long for him to be dominated by the feeling of victory, more specifically when he managed to sleep with his loved one for good, nourishing and repeating affirmations that put her on an automatic pedestal, precisely the contrary to what she wanted.

Tadeu and Guta get rid of the illusion in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Worried about the possibility of hurting the pawn, Guta did everything to keep him away, until she could not resist the suitor’s charms, taking advantage of the pleasures to the limit. The relationship is already about to end, and this will be the crucial point to rid Tadeu of a slight irrationality and put him back on track, in addition to paving the way for the romance that the character will live with Zefa (Paula Barbosa), according to with the original story by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, currently adapted by the author’s grandson, Bruno Luperi.

Guta’s interests are closer to the confused reality created by the union between his controlling father and his submissive mother, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Even so, she will save Tadeu from a dangerous alliance with Tenório, firing harsh threats against the pawn to make him give up the idea of ​​joining with the coup plotter.