Tales of Arise is PS Store Deal of the Week

Starting this Wednesday (15), PS4 and PS5 players can purchase Tales of Arise with 50% off on the PS Store. Bandai Namco’s RPG is the Deal of the Week and is available as an offer until the June 23, alongside the Ultimate Edition and expansions.

Check out all the JRPG items that are at the lowest prices in the digital store below:

Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5) — from BRL 319.50 to BRL 159.75;

Tales of Arise Definitive Edition (PS4 and PS5) – from BRL 574.50 to BRL 287.25;

Premium Costume Packs (PS4 and PS5) — from BRL 79.90 to BRL 59.92;

SAO Collaboration Package (PS4 and PS5) — from R$84.90 to R$63.67;

Adventurer’s Pack (PS4 and PS5) — from R$104.90 to R$78.67;

It is worth remembering that the Definitive Edition includes all the expansions mentioned above, a Premium Travel Pack and 18 additional outfits. Additionally, this version contains the Premium Item Pack — exclusive content from the Adventurer’s Pack.

Tales of Arise surpasses 2 million units sold

In late April, Bandai Namco celebrated an important milestone for the Tales of franchise. According to sales figures, Tales of Arise has surpassed 2 million copies sold, with just over 500,000 being sold in the last eight months. Click here to learn more.