Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gets Good Ratings on Metacritic

The embargo on the reviews of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, fell on Wednesday (15th), so the first notes are already popping up on Metacritic — where it’s rated with a good average of 85 points at the moment.

At the time of publishing this article, the PlayStation 4 version of the title has 21 reviews on the site, being 20 positive and only one mixed. The game also has two maximum ratings. Check out:

GameSpace — 100

But Why Tho? — 100

GameGrin — 95

PlayStation LifeStyle — 95

GameSpew — 90

PC Games — 90

God is a Geek — 90

PlayStation Universe — 90

GameSkinny — 90

Press Start Australia — 90

Hobby Consoles — 88

GamePro Germany — 85

Carole Quintaine — 85

SpazioGames — 82

Jeuxvideo.com — 80

Multiplayer.it — 80

Silicone — 80

CGMagazine — 80

Push Square — 80

Destructoid — 75

Metro GameCentral — 70

Dotemu’s new bet will be released next Thursday (16) for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

What did the vehicles think of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game?

The main praise for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is aimed at combat and the nostalgia factor, as it refers to the Super Nintendo classic — only in a modernized way for the standards of the current generation. The GameSpace review, which gave it a 100, reads as follows:

Overall, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge hits all cylinders as one of the best TMNT games I’ve ever played. It mixes nostalgia and new gameplay really well.

The review with the worst rating (70), which is far from being so bad, is from Metro GameCentral. The website states the following:

A lovingly crafted retro homage made with skill and obvious affection for the source material — but there’s very little attempt at innovation and little interest for non-fans to play alone.

Looking forward to the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game? Comment your expectations below!