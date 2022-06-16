Teenager with nose, mouth and ear bleeds is discharged from hospital in SP without having a diagnosis: ‘I’m in shock’, says mother; VIDEO | More health

The young woman hospitalized with bleeding from the nose, mouth and ears was discharged even without receiving a diagnosis of the problem. She spent a week at Santa Casa de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. To g1 , the teenager’s mother reveals her despair at the lack of answers. The health unit, in turn, claims that the patient performed “all tests” and was evaluated by specialists.

The discharge was given on Wednesday morning (15), around 7 am. According to the diarist Maria Ocilene Soares, the girl’s mother, the Santa Casa medical staff asked, the day before, for two family members to come to the place to spread the news. The woman and the other son, the patient’s brother, were frustrated with the answer, as they were waiting for a diagnosis.

I left home at 5 am. I waited until 7 am. The hospital director and doctor on duty came simply to say that they found nothing and she was discharged. It was an ice-cold shower, I’m in shock even now. — Maria Ocilene Soares, mother of the patient

According to Maria Ocilene, the aforementioned doctor, whose name was not disclosed, reported that it would not be possible to pinpoint the cause of the bleeding at the site. “He said that Santa Casa was not able to find out her problem,. he said it with all the letters”. O g1 questioned the health unit about the allegation, but received no response.

In a note, Santa Casa de Santos confirms the patient’s discharge on the mentioned date. The health unit also informs that the young woman in question has “bleeding from the ear, nose and mouth for three years, being initially monitored by the SUS [Serviço Único de Saúde] and, later, by health operators“.

Also according to the content sent to the report, this is the second discharge after hospitalization. This year, the young woman’s first visit to Santa Casa took place between May 20 and April 3.

1 of 1 A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized at Santa Casa de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, for bleeding in her nose, mouth and ears — Photo: Personal archive A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized at Santa Casa de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, for bleeding from her nose, mouth and ears – Photo: Personal archive

“In both situations, all exams were performed, including magnetic resonance imaging of the skull and face. The patient was also evaluated by specialists from the neurology, otorhinolaryngology, pulmonology and general clinic services, and no lesion was identified at the bleeding site”complements the hospital, in a note.

The Santa Casa de Santos adds that, since the patient is being followed up as an outpatient and without the need to remain hospitalized for diagnostic investigation, she was discharged with all the exams and evaluations of the specialties. performed during hospitalization to continue the follow-up of the case.

The family alleges that the young woman has been suffering from nose, mouth and ear bleeds since April 2019.. According to the mother, chest or head pains precede episodes. Maria Ocilene also emphasizes that the occurrences do not respect a logic, since intervals of up to three months were identified by the family between one case and another.

Also according to the teenager’s mother, the family was mobilized since the first bleeding, however, even after several visits to other health units, no diagnosis was given.