Thaila Ayala criticizes women who send nudes to Renato Góes: “I know everything”

Thaila Ayala can’t stand to take her husband, the actor anymore Renato Góes, receiving nudes on Instagram. This Wednesday (15), the actress published a video asking what makes so many women do this. In a tone of revolt, she assured that she knows everything and is bothered by the fact that they do not care about the moment she is living. It is worth remembering that Thaila is in the puerperium (the couple’s first child was born in December 2021).

“You, woman, who sends a picture of your ass, your genitals, your breasts, to married men. I swear, whoever can answer me, my curiosity is true. I’m dying to understand what’s going on in your head. the woman doesn’t give herself respect, mass. But you disrespect another person who has nothing to do with it, a marriage, a woman who is in the puerperium. I’m embarrassed to be of the same race. My God! I see everything, I know everything”, began the artist.

In the video’s caption, Thaila argued that a lot has been said about empathy and women’s union, but this type of attitude leaves her unsatisfied: “Do these people have any idea that they can destroy a family with this? … Is this really the intention that pulsates in this woman’s heart? Maybe it’s really my innocence, but I can’t believe that a soul pulsates at that frequency.”

Thaila Ayala and Renato Goés have been together since 2017. The wedding, however, took place in 2019 with a party in Olinda, Pernambuco. In December of last year, Thaila gave birth to Francisco, the couple’s first child. Recently, she even used Instagram to vent about the difficulties of motherhood. The actress revealed that she is exhausted and can barely get time to sleep. Renato, in turn, played Zé Leôncio in the first phase of “Pantanal” and stirred the imagination of women.

