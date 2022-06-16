“There are few of this level in Brazil”; Dorival Júnior ‘begs’ that holder remains at Flamengo

After getting an important victory in the Brasileirão, the coach gave an interview and made it clear a wish in the Mais Querido

O Flamengo, finally, got a victory, breathing in the Brazilian Championship and giving more confidence for the sequence of the season, reducing the pressure that had been harming the performance on the field. The team led by Dorival Júnior was not extremely brilliant, but did what was necessary to secure 3 points and climb the table.

This result made the Mais Querido move up to the provisional ninth place, since some games are still going to happen this Thursday (16). Anyway, without suffering any frights in the defensive part, the Cariocas took advantage of the chances created and had another good participation from Arrascaeta to win, with goals from Ayrton Lucas and Gabigol.

The negative news was about David Luiz and Bruno Henrique, who were injured and were forced to leave during the game, still in the first half. In addition, another point drew a lot of attention: after the 90 minutes, during the interview, the Flamengo coach made it very clear that he would like Andreas Pereira to remain, who has been heavily criticized since his mistake against Palmeiras:

“It’s just an opinion. I hope he stays. Players of this level, players with this potential are few in Brazil. I have no doubt that this boy can still grow a lot, he can evolve a lot. How will it happen? I don’t know, but it would be really nice if we could hold this kid because he has a lot of qualities. He is a player that draws attention in any way. It has growth potential, players of that level are scarce at the moment in this country”said Dorival, who also spoke about Paulo Sousa:

“In our country we hunt culprits when situations don’t happen. I think we have to look for solutions, together, through the reactions of each one within the group. So that we can improve the team’s possibilities throughout the competitions we are in. That’s the challenge”commented the red-black commander.