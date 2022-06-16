Truckers threaten another strike; Banks close on holiday; FGTS profit of R$ 12 billion to 90 million; Project that limits ICMS goes to sanction

The subjects in highlights this thursday, 16, begin with the closing of bank branches across the country. On this Corpus Christi holiday, banks stop working even in cities where the date was brought forward.

Another news is the threat of a new strike by truck drivers, who blame the government for high fuel prices. Meanwhile, the project that limits the collection of ICMS in order to reduce these quotations was approved by Congress.

Caixa announced earlier this week that around 90 million workers will share more than R$12 billion in the FGTS profit recorded last year. See more details below.

With banks closed, how are payments in Corpus Christi?

Bank branches across the country are closed this holiday, as announced by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The decision is valid even for places where the day of Corpus Christi was anticipated, as in São Paulo (SP).

Service normally resumes on Friday, the 17th. Meanwhile, customers can use digital channels, such as websites and applications, or self-service terminals.

According to Febraban, consumption bills such as water, energy and telephone due on June 16 can be paid without interest tomorrow.

In general, boletos are already issued with dates adjusted to the holiday calendar. If this is not the case, the user can anticipate or schedule payment through digital channels or ATMs.

Caixa will distribute R$ 12 billion in FGTS profit

Caixa Econômica Federal announced the distribution of around R$ 12.3 billion referring to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) profit calculated in 2021. More than 90 million workers will benefit.

The distribution is proportional to the balance existing in the shareholder’s account on December 31, 2021. For the first time since 2017, the amount will not be sufficient to replace losses with inflation.

Total FGTS income with profit distribution in 2020 reached 4.92%, while inflation reached 4.52%. In 2019, it was 4.90%, and inflation was 4.31%. In 2018, the return was 6.18%, and inflation was only 3.75%.

Last year, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.06%, which means that the income from FGTS accounts will be below inflation even though the total profit is divided among workers.

The profit will be incorporated into the balance of the linked account and may only be withdrawn in situations provided for by law. The deadline for distribution is the end of August.

Truckers threaten another strike

Unhappy with the fuel price situation in the country, truck drivers threatened a new strike. In a note, the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava) criticized the project that limits the collection of ICMS on these products.

According to the entity, the change should not be felt in the pocket of the final consumer. For the category, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is the “great culprit of this chaos”.

“The government settled down and, ironically, the minister nicknamed the Ipiranga post, who was supposed to solve this problem, is the main culprit of this chaos, and today we have reached this critical point, and we still have serious risks of running out of diesel. ” said Abrava.

“Many experts say that this problem has viable solutions, but it is clear that this is not the priority, what we see is a desperate government,” he added.

Walkers believe that the ICMS ceiling can reduce prices for “two or three months”, but it is inefficient in the long run. To make matters worse, Petrobras has signaled that it intends to announce a new adjustment in the coming days.

“We know that Petrobras should announce new increases for gasoline and diesel, respectively 17% and 16%, soon. Now, you don’t need to be an economist to come to the conclusion that 2 or 3 increases will consume every reduction that is intended to be done through taxes, running the risk of the liters of these fuels becoming even more expensive than they are today.

The association has threatened a new strike if the self-employed truck driver does not “have his travel expenses fully reimbursed”. “If it’s not because of a strike, it will be because of being paid to work. A strike is the most likely and it doesn’t take long,” he added.

ICMS ceiling is approved in the Chamber

The project that limits the ICMS rate (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels to 17% was approved in the Chamber of Deputies. Now, the text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The proposal also creates a ceiling for the collection of state taxes on natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport. All these items are now considered essential.

The deputies had already approved the project, but as there were changes in the Senate, a new analysis was necessary. The measure is the government’s main attempt to reduce the price of electricity and fuel.

With the limitation of ICMS, the governors fear a loss of about R$ 100 billion in the collection of states and municipalities. To try to reduce resistance, Congress passed a device that provides for partial compensation for this drop.